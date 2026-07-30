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    Flash From The Past – 1957

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    1957 Mays High School baseball team photo.  The 1957 State Champions.  Do you recognize any of these young guys?  In 1957 they won the State High School baseball championship for Class AA schools. Photo courtesy of Harvey Cooper, class of ‘59
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    By Alonzo Hardy

    Mays High Nabs Baseball Crown (newspaper clippings from The Miami Herald (Miami, Florida), May 23, 1957)

     

    TTeam captain Emory Collier, class of ‘58, holds Florida State Champion Tournament Trophy with Coach Earl Dinkins. Most remember him as Coach Dinkins.  Photo courtesy of Harvey Cooper, class of 1959

     

    State Baseball Champions. Taken from the book The History of the Florida Interscholastic Athletic Association 1932-1968 by Leedell W. Neyl and. Matthew H Estaras

     

    Nathaniel Russ (‘58) Photo courtesy of Barbara Cole Thomas, class of ‘63

     

     

    Hebert Pratts (’57) Photo courtesy of Barbara Cole Thomas, class of 19’63

     

    Harvey Cooper (‘59) Photo courtesy of Barbara Cole Thomas, class of ‘63

     

     

     

     

     

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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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