Flash From The Past – 1957

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By Alonzo Hardy

Mays High Nabs Baseball Crown (newspaper clippings from The Miami Herald (Miami, Florida), May 23, 1957)

T Team captain Emory Collier, class of ‘58, holds Florida State Champion Tournament Trophy with Coach Earl Dinkins. Most remember him as Coach Dinkins. Photo courtesy of Harvey Cooper, class of 1959

State Baseball Champions. Taken from the book The History of the Florida Interscholastic Athletic Association 1932-1968 by Leedell W. Neyl and. Matthew H Estaras

Nathaniel Russ (‘58) Photo courtesy of Barbara Cole Thomas, class of ‘63

Hebert Pratts (’57) Photo courtesy of Barbara Cole Thomas, class of 19’63

Harvey Cooper (‘59) Photo courtesy of Barbara Cole Thomas, class of ‘63