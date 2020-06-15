Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried endorses Jasmen Rogers-Shaw for HD-95

LAUDERHILL, FL — Only a few weeks after announcing her campaign for Florida House District 95 with a long list of supporters, Jasmen Rogers-Shaw announced today an endorsement by Nikki Fried, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“Jasmen is a force to be reckoned with,” said Commissioner Fried. “Her passion and commitment to improving our healthcare system, investing in our public schools, and addressing income inequality is needed in Tallahassee right now. Her experience at the Department of Children and Families and her leadership in her community has prepared her for the job. I know she will be a fighter for South Florida, and I am proud to endorse her for House District 95.”

“We are grateful we have earned the endorsement of Commissioner Nikki Fried,” said Rogers-Shaw. “To be supported by Florida’s top Democrat is a testament to the work that we have been building in-district and throughout the state. Leaders must never be afraid to ‘say the thing,’ and Commissioner Fried has exemplified boldness throughout her work. We look forward to building a healthy and safe Florida together, where communities can thrive.”

Fried’s is the latest in a recent round of endorsements adding momentum to Rogers-Shaw’s surging campaign. In only a little over a month, Rogers-Shaw has earned the endorsement of Broward School Board Member Dr. Rosalind Osgood, State Representative Cindy Polo, Democracy for America, Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates, Ruth’s List Florida, North Broward Democratic Club President Joanne Goodwin, Vice Mayor of Hallandale Beach Sabrina Javellana, Vice Mayor of West Park Brian Johnson, Coral Springs Commissioner Josh Simmons, and Gainesville Commissioner Gail Johnson.