Florida A&M University School of the Environment Announces International Summit

International researchers to provide solutions for sustainable energy, water and food sources

By Andrew J. Skerritt

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) School of the Environment will host the 2019 EnergyWaterFoodNexus International Summit, November 6-8, in the Alfred Lawson, Jr. Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium.

The two-day Summit and pre-event reception will include international leaders and researchers who specialize in innovative solutions for energy, water and food security. To register for the Summit or for more information, visit

http://www.famuenergywaterfoodnexus.org.

“The timing of this Summit could not be better as environmental issues are global concerns about which we can no longer kick the proverbial can down the road. The time for action is now, and our understanding of how it affects our world empowers us all in playing a role in providing solutions to the problems,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., who is among the Summit’s keynote speakers. “We need a more holistic and integrated management structure that requires top-down coordination and implementation of priorities that come from the bottom-up.”

In addition to featuring four thematic tracks and highlighting research focusing on existing and emerging knowledge about energy, water and food production, students will be able to directly interact with and engage industry experts to help implement practical solutions.

The event will include discussions regarding accelerated innovation to advance efficiencies and sustainability in meeting agricultural needs; science-based policy and decision making to address the roles and influence of local, state and national governments and governmental organizations; the challenges of introducing standard policies and procedures; and to ensure that rural communities have access to safe and secure drinking water.

“This event provides an opportunity to highlight the import-ant and impactful work being carried out by researchers at FAMU and across the world on issues critical to the long-term survival of the planet,” said Maurice Edington, Ph.D., FAMU provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.

Paul Holtus, founding president and CEO of the World Ocean Council (WOC) will provide the keynote address. The WOC is an international, multi-sectoral, ocean business leader and collaborator in “corporate ocean responsibility,” and how it fosters and facilitates investments in sustainable oceanic development and the growing ocean economy.

Holtus has more than 20 years of experience working with leaders of global industry and governmental oversight agencies, and organizations to develop practical solutions for responsible ocean use. He is considered a leading expert in his field and has advised several international organizations on successful approaches to global ocean conservation and development efforts.

Experts from Africa, Asia, Europe and the United States will also participate in a featured

plenary session and will each present viable solution from their regions.

FAMU hosts the Summit every two years. In previous years, more than 1,000 corporations,

legislators, researchers and scientists connected to address issues and brainstorm solutions to

create and implement methods to sustain valuable resources.

“Access to safe water, procurement of sustainable energy and food security are vexing global issues; therefore, the search for solutions must simultaneously investigate all three sectors in a new science enterprise,” said Victor Ibeanusi, Ph.D., Summit founder and dean of the FAMU School of the Environment.

Ibeanusi said “FAMU is, once again, convening the Summit to provide and promote collaboration, discussion and scholarship among researchers, students and entrepreneurs. This

Summit leverages private-public partnerships to support teaching, learning and service, and will help enable students to have a profound impact on society upon graduation.”

