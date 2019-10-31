Florida Education Association 2019 Human and Civil Rights Awards Gala

October 31, 2019
Mike Payne, Anna Fusco, President of the Broward Teachers Union and Marilyn Warner.
Mike D. Payne

The Florida Education Association‘s (FEA) Human and Civil Rights Committee recently presented Mr. Mike D. Payne, from the International Longshoremen’s Association with the prestigious “Cesar Chavez Action & Commitment Award” during their “Evening of Inspiration and Celebration Event in Orlando, Florida.

Payne, former President of ILA Local #1526, was selected because of his “Longstanding love and devotion to the welfare of Florida’s youth. He has led a variety of marches and rallies demanding human, civil and workers’ rights for unionized workers and students throughout the state of Florida. My Friend, Mike D. Payne, has always fought vigorously for the needs of public education,” said Anna Fusco, President of the Broward Teachers Union (BTU) who presented Payne’s award.

She continued, “Mike Payne has dedicated his life to helping and serving others, starting with his Union, the ILA. He’s always fighting for the rights of all – especially our children who have little voice. Mike D. Payne exemplifies what it means to be an activist”, Fusco said.

 

