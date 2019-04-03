Florida Memorial University Celebrates Adoption

Florida Memorial University is the only HBCU in South Florida and the oldest Greek-letter Sorority demonstrated their support and commitment for FMU with a donation of $5,000.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Gamma Zeta Omega Chapter, decided to adopt Florida Memorial University (FMU) to fulfill one of their international program targets: HBCU For Life/A Call To Action which supports all HBCUs.

Prior to this Reception on March 22, a meeting was held with Dr. Hardrick to discuss how Gamma Zeta Omega Chapter could have the most impact. They identified three main areas: (1) telling the story, (2) giving and (3) mentoring. Gamma Zeta Omega is in partnership with the W.I.S.H. Foundation, Inc.

“We will be offering internships, professional development and mentoring,” said Sharon Jones, FMU Alum, and AKA’s HBCU for Life/A Call To Action member.

The Adoption Reception was the beginning of a lasting relationship between Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Gamma Zeta Omega Chapter and Florida Memorial University.

ABOUT FLORIDA MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY

Located in the City of Miami Gardens, Florida Memorial University is a private, historically Black institution that offers 27 undergraduate degree programs and four graduate degree programs to a culturally diverse student body. Since its inception in 1879, the University has upheld a commitment to provide an academically rigorous environment built upon the pillars of leadership, character, and service. FMU is widely recognized as the birthplace of the Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing.

For more information, call (305) 626-3600 or visit www.fmuniv.edu .