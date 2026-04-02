Florida Memorial University Names Chandra Dorsey-Felton Director of Athletics

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MIAMI GARDENS, FL — Florida Memorial University has named Chandra Dorsey-Felton as its Director of Athletics, making her the first female Athletic Director in the history of the university and its athletics department.

Florida Memorial University President, William McCormick said:

“Today marks a historic and defining moment for Florida Memorial University. It is with great pride and unwavering confidence that I announce the appointment of Chandra Dorsey-Felton as our first female Athletic Director, officially confirmed from her interim role to permanent leadership. Chandra has demonstrated exceptional vision, discipline, and a deep commitment to the holistic success of our student athletes, both on and off the field. Her elevation is not only a testament to her outstanding leadership, but also a reflection of FMU’s continued commitment to breaking barriers and building a culture of excellence. I am honored to have her lead our athletic program into its next chapter of growth, competitiveness, and integrity. Under her leadership, the roar of the Lions will be louder, prouder, and more impactful than ever before.”

Dorsey-Felton brings 25 years of collegiate athletic leadership experience to the role and has served in key leadership positions within FMU Athletics. She was appointed Deputy Athletic Director for Student Success & Compliance on September 16, 2024, and later named Interim Director of Athletics on October 1, 2025, where she successfully led the department during a period of transition.

In her leadership roles at FMU, Dorsey-Felton has overseen 13 intercollegiate athletic programs, along with athletic compliance, student-athlete eligibility, and student-athlete development initiatives, ensuring the University’s programs operate within NAIA regulations and institutional policies while prioritizing academic success and student-athlete well-being.

“Florida Memorial University has a proud tradition of excellence, and I am honored to lead this department,” said Dorsey-Felton. “Our focus will remain on developing student-athletes who succeed in the classroom, in competition, and in the community.”

Before joining FMU’s administration, Dorsey-Felton built an accomplished career as a Division I women’s basketball coach and administrator, serving at institutions including Tulane University, Texas State University, Wichita State University, McNeese State University, the University of Southern Mississippi, and the University of Tulsa. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for building competitive programs while maintaining strong academic success among student-athletes.

About Florida Memorial University

Founded in 1879, Florida Memorial University is a private, historically Black university located in Miami Gardens, Florida. The University offers a wide range of academic programs designed to prepare students for leadership, service, and success in a global community.