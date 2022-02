By Monique Johnson

TAMARAC, FLA. –City of Tamarac Vice Mayor, Mike Gelin, is recognized as one of the Florida Panthers’ ‘28 Days of Black Excellence’ honorees. Throughout the 28 days of February, the Panthers are spotlighting business professionals and community leaders making an impactful difference in the South Florida community. Gelin and his wife, Shaheewa Jarrett were honored on Feb. 14.