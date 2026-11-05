FOR EVERY ACTION, THERE IS A REACTION: THE LAW OF CONSEQUENCES

Advertisement

A Message From The Publisher

By Bobby R. Henry Sr.

Publisher, Westside Gazette Newspaper

Sir Isaac Newton gave us a scientific principle that has stood the test of time: “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.”

Newton was speaking about the laws of motion, but his words offer a powerful metaphor for politics, leadership, and life itself.

Every decision has consequences. Every choice sets something in motion. And sometimes the greatest consequences come not from what we do, but from what we refuse to do.

What happens when elected officials forget the people who elected them? When power becomes more important than principle? When good people remain silent while others suffer?

The consequences may not come immediately, but eventually they show up.

Proverbs 21:1 (ERV) reminds us, “To the Lord, a king’s mind is like a ditch used to water the fields. He can lead the king wherever he wants him to go.”

No president, governor, legislator, commissioner, or community leader is above accountability. Leadership is not ownership of the people; it is stewardship of the responsibility entrusted to us.

Proverbs 21:2 declares, “People think that whatever they do is right, but the Lord judges the reasons for everything they do.”

Therein lies one of the greatest dangers in politics: becoming so convinced that we are right that we stop questioning whether what we are doing is righteous.

A politician can justify a decision. A political party can defend its position. But justification is not the same as justice.

Proverbs 21:3 makes that distinction clear: “To do justice and judgment is more acceptable to the LORD than sacrifice.”

You can quote Scripture, attend church, and proclaim your faith, but if your actions deny others fairness, dignity, and opportunity, what does that profession of faith really mean?

Justice is not measured by how loudly we proclaim it, but by how faithfully we practice it.

And what about those who suffer while the rest of us look away?

Proverbs 21:13(NIV)warns, “Whoever shuts their ears to the cry of the poor, will also cry out and not be answered.”

When families struggle with rising costs, when seniors worry about health care, when parents question their children’s educational opportunities, and when communities demand fairness, are we listening?

Or have we become so comfortable that someone else’s suffering no longer moves us?

The ballot box is one place where citizens can make their voices heard. Voting is an action. Choosing not to vote is also a decision with consequences.

But our responsibility does not end on Election Day. We must question promises, examine records, demand accountability, and remain engaged in the decisions affecting our communities.

Democracy is not a spectator sport, and accountability is not a once-every-four-years responsibility.

Proverbs 21:16 offers another sobering warning: “The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead.”

In an age when rumors travel faster than truth, those words should challenge politicians, journalists, and citizens alike.

As a publisher, I understand that words carry consequences. An inaccurate headline can damage a reputation. A misleading story can distort public understanding. Truth must never become a casualty of convenience.

Newton taught us that physical forces produce equal and opposite reactions. Proverbs teaches us that our choices should be guided by justice, wisdom, humility, and compassion.

They are different kinds of lessons, but together they remind us that our actions matter.

Before you act, think. Before you judge, understand. Before you follow, question. Before you lead, serve. And before you remain silent, consider who may suffer because you chose not to speak.

Political titles fade. Elections end. Campaign signs disappear. But the consequences of our decisions can last for generations.

The greatest measure of our lives will not be how much power we possessed, but how we used that power to make life better for somebody else.

“A positive paper for a positive people.”

— Bobby R. Henry Sr.

Publisher, Westside Gazette Newspaper