Show Up. Stand Up. Vote.

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A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER

By Bobby R. Henry Sr.

I am tired of watching our concerns become campaign talking points and disappear after the ballots are counted. I am tired of hearing how much our families matter while those families struggle to pay the rent, see a doctor, and keep food on the table.

But being tired is not a voting strategy. Being angry does not mark a ballot. And sitting home will not hold a single elected official accountable.

On November 3, we need to show up, stand up, and vote.

Every election, decisions about our schools, our health care, our neighborhoods, and our paychecks get made by the people who show up. If we want our concerns at the top of the agenda, we have to put people in office who carry those concerns in their hearts—and demonstrate it through their actions.

At the top of my list is Angie Nixon.

My support comes with expectations. I want leadership that treats access to health care, decent wages, and strong public schools as obligations to the people. I want someone who understands that a working family should be able to do more than survive between paychecks. I want a representative who will listen before an election and answer afterward.

That is the standard I bring to my support for Angie Nixon. And that is the standard I intend to keep demanding.

An endorsement is not a blank check. Neither is a vote.

We hire these people. We pay them. We live with the consequences of their decisions. Somewhere along the way, too many politicians have gotten comfortable acting as though the public works for them.

Election Day is our opportunity to remind them who employs whom.

Our elders marched, faced violence, and risked their lives for access to the ballot. Some died in the struggle. They understood that political power could determine where their children learned, whether their families were protected, and whether their voices carried any weight in the places where decisions were made.

We honor that sacrifice by putting the ballot to work.

And let us stop pretending that staying home teaches politicians a lesson. The election proceeds. The votes get counted. Somebody wins the authority to make decisions about your life.

Your absence does not leave the office empty. It leaves the choice to somebody else.

I understand disappointment with political parties. I understand promises broken so often that another campaign speech can sound like an insult. No party owns my vote. No candidate is entitled to it. They must earn it through their priorities, their record, and their willingness to answer difficult questions.

But I refuse to surrender my voice because someone disappointed me.

Study the ballot. Read what each candidate says about the issues that touch your household. Look beyond the slogans and the smiling photographs. Ask who has listened, who has shown up, and who will still take your call when the campaign signs come down.

Then make your choice count.

Do not give more attention to a political argument on your phone than you give to the ballot that can help determine your future. Do not spend the next several years complaining about decisions you passed up an opportunity to influence.

The stakes reach into our homes. They sit in our classrooms. They show up in medical bills, grocery receipts, insurance costs, and the choices families make when the money runs short.

I am voting with those families in mind. I am supporting Angie Nixon with those concerns at heart. And I am calling on every eligible voter to take this election seriously enough to participate.

Vote—and keep demanding answers after the election.

Show up. Stand up. Vote on November 3. Then hold the winners accountable.