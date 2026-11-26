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A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER

By Bobby R Henry, Sr

Let’s take our minds off the misguided crew and troubling conduct of a government that feels out of control—led by a president who seems like Old Man Scrooge and the Grinch rolled into one, on steroids. For a little while, let’s set all of that aside and turn our thoughts toward the people and blessings that bring meaning to our lives.

Let’s imagine an autumn-filled day, with the brilliant colors of a mountainside in the fall. There is beauty in slowing down long enough to notice it—and happiness in being together with the people we love. At Thanksgiving, we remember that what matters most is not what we have gathered around us, but who is gathered there with us.

We remember those who have passed on and will not be sitting at our Thanksgiving tables. We will miss their familiar voices leading us in prayer and the wisdom of the elders who helped set the standards for our families. We remember the young ones whose lives were taken too soon through senseless violence or struggles with illness we may never fully understand. Their absence can make the day harder, but the love they gave us remains part of our family story. We can be thankful for having known them, even as we grieve that they are gone.

When we hold those memories close, let’s also look for something beautiful, serene, and peaceful to be grateful for. And let’s remember that gratitude is not only something we feel; it can be something we show. The Bible tells of the widow’s offering: while others gave from what they had in abundance, she gave all she had. Her generosity reminds us that a gift’s value is not measured by its size, but by the love behind it.

Close your eyes and remember how the house smelled when Mama was cooking: the cakes, the dressing, the turkey, the yams, the collard greens. Each dish had its own smell, and each one could make your mouth water before you ever sat down. Those memories bring the good times close again. They remind us to be happy for the laughter, traditions, and love we shared and thankful for the people who made those moments special.

This Thanksgiving let’s carry that happiness and gratitude into the way we treat one another. When you carve the turkey and slice the ham, make room on your plate for another spoonful of warm macaroni and cheese. And while you enjoy your meal, think of someone who may not have enough. Share what you can, whether it is food, a kind word, a place at the table, or a little time. Even a small act of generosity can bring a smile to someone’s face and help them feel remembered.

Some wounds are still fresh. This will be our first Thanksgiving without our father. He won’t be there to tell me, “You got to cook that hog slow, Bobby.”

I will miss hearing those words. But I am thankful for the memories, for the lessons, and for the love that remains with us. And when it’s all said and done, I can almost hear him say, “You did it right, son.”

I’m sure that other family members will have their own special memories of what daddy reminded them of and what he stood for. Because he always said, “Family is all we got.”

To all our loved ones who have gone home: when our time comes, we will meet again around the throne. What a time, what a time, what a time that will be.

That is what Thanksgiving means: finding happiness in the love and memories we carry, giving thanks for the blessings and people in our lives, and sharing what we have so someone else can feel cared for. It is a time to remember, to give, and to make room for one another—at our tables and in our hearts.