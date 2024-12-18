Former NFL Player Randy Moss Reveals His Cancer Diagnosis, Surgery

(Source: BlackNews.com)

NATIONWIDE — Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss has revealed that he has been battling cancer. The Minnesota Vikings legend shared the news in an Instagram post, saying he spent six days in the hospital for surgery.

Moss, 47, appeared in the video using a cane to move but remained upbeat, wearing a “Team Moss” shirt with the message “Let’s Moss Cancer.” In the video, Moss said doctors discovered a cancerous mass in Moss’s bile duct, located between his pancreas and liver, after he noticed changes in his urine.

He first underwent a procedure on Thanksgiving, followed by a major surgery this week to remove the growth.

“They found it and got it,” Moss said, describing himself as a “cancer survivor.” However, he added that he will still need chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

Moreover, Moss thanked his family, friends, and fans for their support and encouraged everyone to buy Team Moss merchandise, with proceeds going toward cancer research.

“God bless you all,” he said. “Thank you all for the thoughts and prayers.”