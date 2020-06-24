Fort Lauderdale Kappas provide $32,000 in scholarships

The men of the Fort Lauderdale Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated distributed $32, 000 in scholarships to the seniors of their Kappa League program. Kappa League is a program for the educational, occupational and social guidance of male students in grades 7th – 12th. The nucleus and primary focus of the Kappa League program revolves around the “Seven Phases” which are: Self-Identity/Purpose, Training, Competition, Social, Health Education, Economic Empowerment & Education and College & Career. 16 Seniors in the program received a $2,000 scholarship at the annual College Signing Day.

Members of the Kappa League Class of 2020 are:

Camron Bailey – Webber International University; Caleb Barr – Florida A&M University; Jaden Carter – Valdosta State University; Richard Dunbar – Florida A&M University; Clayton Finney – Duke University; Darnell Fortune – Indiana Tech; Tyler Francis – Florida A&M University; David Hines – Florida Polytechnic University; Kyauta Kirkland – Miami Dade College; Andre Mills – Hampton University; Gerard Nesbitt – University of Tennessee Martin; Shaun Phillips – Broward College; Joshua Powell – Florida Atlantic University; Tahir Rogers – Broward College; Jayden Striggles – Benedict College and Luis Vilar – Webber International University

Highlights from the accomplishments of the Senior Class of 2020 include:

16 seniors – 100% graduation rate; Issued $32.000 in scholarships; First class that had full program participation (7th – 12th) 6 years in the Kappa League program; Over 6,200 combined community service hours; Average GPA 3.5; Three nominated for the Brian Piccolo Award (Richard Dunbar, Clayton Finney and Andre Mills); Broward 8A-6A football offensive player of the year (Gerard Nesbitt); 5 Bright Future Scholarship Recipients (Caleb Barr, Richard Dunbar, Clayton Finney, Tyler Francis, and David Hines); 4 Football Scholarship Recipients (Jaden Carter- Valdosta State University, Gerard Nesbitt-University of Tennessee at Martin, Jaylen Striggles- Benedict College and Luis Villar-Webber International University); three Lacrosse Scholarship Recipients (Cameron Bailey-Webber International University, Darnell Fortune-Indiana Tech, and Andre Mills- Hampton University); Survivor of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas shooting (Cameron Bailey);

During the College Signing Day, the Calvin Desir Memorial Scholarship was awarded by his father to David Hines. Calvin Desir was a Kappa League member and Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivor who committed suicide in 2019. The scholarship recognizes a student pursuing engineering, which was Calvin’s life-long dream.

The Fort Lauderdale Alumni chapter continues to be a “Beacon of Light” to the community it serves. The chapter’s footprint and impact have had a positive influence in Broward County. Mentorship, volunteerism and philanthropy are cornerstones of the chapter. The chapter boosts an impressive list of high achievers, include the Honorable Congressman Alcee Hastings, recipient of the highest honor of achievement in the fraternity: The Laurel Wreath Award.

Fort Lauderdale Alumni has won several “Chapter of the Year” Awards – and continues to build on its legacy and contributions to Broward County.