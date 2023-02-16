Fort Lauderdale native supported Super Bowl flyover

By Megan Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach

MILLINGTON, TENN. – During the 2023 Super Bowl National Anthem performance, three Navy tactical squadrons conducted a unified flyover. Petty Officer Second Class Reanell Smythe, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is one of the sailors who maintains the aircraft who participated in the flyover.

The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from the “Warhawks” of (VFA) 97, and a EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.

Skills and values similar to those found in Fort Lauderdale are important to succeed in the military.

“Some lessons I learned growing up were self-initiative, motivation, and to always be appreciative of the things I have and the people I have around me,” said Smythe. “These lessons molded me into a hard-working sailor and helped me learn that my shipmates are always there. They are the people I can rely on for many things inside and outside of work.”

Smythe joined the Navy six years ago. Today, Smythe serves as an aviation electrician’s mate currently assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself,” said Smythe. “I am the first in my family to do so, and I wanted to do something different. I also wanted to take advantage of all the opportunities the Navy has to offer, like free higher education.

Smythe will be graduating this year with a degree in aeronautics.

According to Navy officials, naval aviation is the best in the world because of its ability to harness the entire ocean as a runway.

As Smythe continues to train and perform missions, there’s a great deal of pride serving in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means being a part of a very big family,” added Smythe. “Everyone comes from different walks of life; however, we are able to come together with shared goals, values, experiences and camaraderie to work side-by-side and protecting those we love, while sharing memories that I will never forget.”

For additional content, please visit the Navy’s Super Bowl LVII feature page – https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/superbowllvii.