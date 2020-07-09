FPL and Partners help 200 Miami-Dade homebound disabled residents in Little Haiti and North Miami

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and the Meals on Wheels program provided by the Miami-Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department partnered to help 200 Miami-Dade homebound disabled residents in Little Haiti and North Miami stock up on emergency food supplies to prepare for hurricane season.

Several hundred emergency food kits were delivered. Each kit included a three-day supply of nutritious shelf-stable foods for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as snacks and water.

In the event of a storm, Meals on Wheels may not be able to get to the homes of residents it serves, so these kits provide necessary food until it is safe to resume regular deliveries.

These emergency food kits will help ensure those who are homebound and disabled are prepared in the event a storm hits during this COVID-19 pandemic. Taking care of our most vulnerable residents is more important than ever.