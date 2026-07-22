FPL awards STEM scholarships to 10 Florida students pursuing college careers

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By CNW Reporter

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) surprised 10 outstanding students with scholarships aimed at supporting their pursuit of higher education and future careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

The scholarship recipients were recognized during a special event at Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center in Juno Beach, where students participating in Science, Engineering, Communication, Mathematics and Enrichment (SECME) programs learned they had been selected for financial support.

The awards are part of FPL’s continued investment in education through the NextEra Energy Scholarship for Students in SECME, which helps college-bound seniors, particularly those facing financial barriers, pursue opportunities in STEM and energy-related fields.

“This support helps ease the financial burden of college and opens the door to opportunities that I didn’t think were possible. This scholarship is life changing,” said Anjan Kumar Sangam, a 2026 SECME Scholarship recipient from Blanche Ely High School in Broward County.

The 2026 scholarship recipients include:

Anjan Kumar Sangam — Blanche Ely High School, Broward County

Lynn-Sinthia Louis — Highlands Christian Academy, Broward County

Devaughn Henry — American Senior High School, Miami-Dade County

Zion Clark — American Senior High School, Miami-Dade County

Mike Dorsainvil — Miami Norland Senior High School, Miami-Dade County

Gabriel Diaz — Barbara Goleman Senior High School, Miami-Dade County

Martell Mincey — Pahokee Middle Senior High School, Palm Beach County

Hannah Wong — Suncoast Community High School, Palm Beach County

Leslie Cruz — Glades Central Community High School, Palm Beach County

Aidan Burtoft — Suncoast Community High School, Palm Beach County

FPL Director of Community Engagement Kate Cotner said the scholarships reflect the company’s commitment to preparing students for future workforce opportunities.

“Moments like today highlight the incredible potential of these students and the importance of investing in their futures,” Cotner said. “By supporting STEM education and workforce development, we are helping create opportunities that strengthen both our communities and Florida’s economy.”

The scholarship event brought together students and their families for a celebration of academic achievement and future possibilities. FPL said the initiative is part of its broader effort to expand access to education, encourage innovation and help students achieve their academic and career goals.

Through its education programs, FPL provides resources and opportunities designed to support students interested in STEM-related careers and help develop the next generation of Florida’s workforce.