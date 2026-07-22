Florida PTA elects first Black man as president in its 103-year history

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By Florida Courier

Jude Bruno was elected president of the Florida Parent Teacher Association (PTA) during its leadership convention earlier this month.

Bruno’s election marks a historic milestone for the Florida PTA. He became the first Black man, Haitian American, and millennial to serve as state president in the organization’s 103-year history. It represents a new chapter of leadership for one of Florida’s largest child advocacy organizations.

Through its statewide network of local PTAs, the organization works to strengthen family engagement, support educators and empower communities to advocate for the needs of children.

Bruno, 32, was installed during the 2026 Florida PTA Leadership Convention, which was held July 9-12 at the Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. He will serve a two-year term as state president from 2026 to 2028.

The convention is the organization’s annual gathering that brings together more than 1,500 PTA leaders, parents, educators, students and community advocates from across the state for leadership development, advocacy and collaboration.

As state president, he will lead the organization’s efforts to support local PTAs, amplify the voices of parents and educators, and advance policies that promote the success and well-being of every child.

Born and raised in Miami, he attended Miami-Dade County public schools.

The married father of two children works as a union representative for United Teachers of Dade.

“My journey with PTA began as an elementary school student, where I learned that leadership starts with service and every voice matters. To now serve as president of Florida PTA is both humbling and deeply meaningful. I hope my story reminds every student that today’s volunteer or student leader can become tomorrow’s leader,’’ Bruno said.

“As Florida’s educational landscape continues to evolve, PTA’s role has never been more important. Together, we will strengthen family engagement, support public education, and ensure every child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed,’’ he added.

For more information about Florida PTA, visit www.floridapta.org.