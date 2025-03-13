FPL Power To Care

(FPL) Director of External Affairs for the Broward and Southwest Region Juliet Roulhac reads book to students at Walkins Elementary Schook in Broward County.
Submitted by Katie Kiselewski
This week, volunteers from Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and Broward Education Foundation joined Mayors Ashira Mohammed (Pembroke Park) and Felicia Brunson (West Park) at Watkins Elementary School for a landscaping beautification project and reading story time for 3rd-5th grade students.
Students grades 3-5 at Watkins Elementary School in Broward County.
Mayor of Pembroke Park Ashira Mohammed (far left), Mayor of West Park Felicia Brunson (left), Florida Power & Light Company volunteers Christine Shaw and Darlyne Jean-Charles (center) and Broward Education Foundation volunteer James Knapp (right) spent the morning at Watkins Elementary School in Broward County. Volunteers helped read a book to students and assisted with landscaping. This year, FPL’s Power to Care week consists of nearly 30 projects led by hundreds of employees across Florida.
Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) volunteers assist with landscaping at Watkins Elementary.
Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) volunteers assist with landscaping at Watkins Elementary.
This initiative was part of FPL’s 17th annual Power to Care Weel (March 3-8), which includes more than 30 volunteer project across 10 counties to help local nonprofits and communities across Florida.