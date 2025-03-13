FPL Power To Care

Advertisement

Submitted by Katie Kiselewski

This week, volunteers from Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and Broward Education Foundation joined Mayors Ashira Mohammed (Pembroke Park) and Felicia Brunson (West Park) at Watkins Elementary School for a landscaping beautification project and reading story time for 3rd-5th grade students.

This initiative was part of FPL’s 17th annual Power to Care Weel (March 3-8), which includes more than 30 volunteer project across 10 counties to help local nonprofits and communities across Florida.