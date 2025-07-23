FPL’s first power plant, providing reliable electricity and supporting South Florida communities for nearly a century

Advertisement

Submitted by Joshua Morris

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has operated a power plant in Fort Lauderdale since 1927. Originally known as the “superpower plant” and now called the Dania Beach Clean Energy Center, FPL’s first power plant has remained a symbol of innovation and reliability for nearly a century. Over the decades, the plant has transformed dramatically, growing from its early days of powering around 110,000 homes to now nearly 720,000 — a more than sixfold increase in energy production to help support Florida’s expanding population.

By modernizing its power plant fleet, including knocking down old, less efficient power plants and building new, highly efficient combined cycle natural gas plants, FPL has saved customers more than $16 billion in fuel costs since 2001. Last year alone, the company’s fuel-saving technologies saved customers $867 million.

As South Florida’s energy needs have grown, this facility has evolved to meet those demands, ensuring reliable and efficient power for a burgeoning population. Every enhancement to the plant has not only boosted its capacity but also reinforced its vital role in the community.

It’s a transformative journey that FPL instrument and control specialist Roy West has been a part of for the past 40 years.

In 1992, a newly hired West recalls walking into FPL’s Lauderdale plant, now known as the Dania Beach Clean Energy Center, and seeing the aftermath of what was one of the plant’s historical upgrades to improve efficiency and promote fuel-savings for thousands of South Floridians.

“We tore down 24 units that generated 1,200 megawatts (MW), and we built just five to generate the same amount of energy,” West said. “It was the first time in the company’s history that we did something like that, and it really was a game changer, not just for us, but for the industry as well.”

At the time, newspapers described it as the “largest gas turbine repowering project of its kind.”

This was one of four major upgrades, ensuring FPL provided, and continues to provide, reliable electricity through a diverse energy mix while keeping bills as low as possible.

“It’s been a remarkable path, and it continues to be remarkable,” West said. “You can tip your hat to leadership at this company. They saw a vision and set the groundwork to make it happen.”

And as the utility celebrates its 100-year anniversary, the plant exemplifies FPL’s legacy and commitment.

“The Dania Beach Clean Energy Center is a cornerstone of our history, marking FPL’s first plant in our fleet,” said Vice President of Power Generation Division Fossil Operations and Pipeline Tom Broad. “This achievement underscores our broader strategic goals of leading the transition to clean energy, implementing advanced technologies and fostering economic growth.”

In 2018, the plant went through its most recent modernization to replace older, outdated machinery with highly efficient systems that produce more energy with less fuel and substantially lower emissions.

It was a milestone that Senior Director of Turbine Engineering, Power Generation Division, Fabian Camacho witnessed firsthand, as he was responsible for the support and integration of the construction of the new plant, all the way through until commercial operations began.

“Witnessing the evolution of the plant from its original design to the advanced, modern facility it is today has been a remarkable journey,” said Camacho, who’s been with FPL since 2007. “The substantial increase in capacity is a testament to our commitment to efficiency and innovation.”

Beyond the technological advancements, another rewarding part of this transformation for Camacho was being able to watch the team grow while systems became more sophisticated.

“Since we started construction, the team’s growth and development have been incredible,” Camacho said. “One of the most rewarding aspects of this project has been seeing how seamlessly the team transitioned the facility from the construction phase to full operational status.”

This growth is reflected not only in the plant but also in its contributions to the local economy and community.

“This facility is a testament of our long-term commitment to boost the local economy by creating jobs and promoting sustainable energy solutions for South Florida communities,” said FPL Director of External Affairs for the Broward and Southwest regions Juliet Roulhac.

Job creation, in addition to local property taxes paid, are some examples of economic benefits that the plant has brought to Dania Beach and surrounding cities.

“I’m proud to be the mayor of Broward’s first city and also proud to have FPL’s first power plant here in our own backyard,” said Dania Beach Mayor Joyce Davis. “For nearly 100 years, this plant has powered our schools where our kids learn, it’s powered thriving, small businesses and also has contributed to our local economy.”

Even beyond the plant’s day-to-day operations, Davis said there’s been numerous community projects that FPL has supported — a symbol that the utility does more than just keeping the lights on for its customers, she added.

A new children’s playground and basketball court, community mural and grant funding for local businesses to gain membership through the Dania Beach Chamber of Commerce are just some examples of these projects.

“It’s great that we’ve had this plant here, which has undergone multiple upgrades to save our residents and FPL’s customers money, but it’s more than that,” Davis said. “It’s about showing up for the community, and FPL has remained committed to that.”