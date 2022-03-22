FPL’s Power to Care program makes it happen in our communities

(Black PR Wire) — Citrus Health Network, a community mental health center, now has a renovated recreational area for its students and staff, thanks to Florida Power and Light Company’s (FPL) Power to Care program.

“The kids here are really going to benefit from this service. They love to come outdoors, they love to play sports, play basketball, read. This is really going to have an impact, a positive impact on their mental health,” said Dr. Robyn Lyn, Clinical Coordinator, Citrus Health Network.

More than 20 FPL volunteers spent the day beautifying the center’s recreational spaces, including painting, drawing murals and landscaping. This year, FPL’s Power to Care week consists of about 30 projects led by over 500 employees and their families in over 10 counties across Florida.

“We’re here painting. We’re doing landscaping and setting up a recreational area for the wonderful children who live at this facility and receive services at this facility. We’re very happy to come out and help these underserved kids and just to show our faces and to show that we support and the mission of Citrus Health,” says Darlyne Jean-Charles, an FPL employee.

FPL partnered with the nonprofit to restore the area, providing a safer, cleaner and more inspiring gathering space for children to enjoy.

FPL’s Power to Care program helps communities by making them even better places to live, work and raise a family.