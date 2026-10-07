Freddie Jackson death:  R&B singer and Harlem native dies at 70 – ABC7 Los Angeles

Advertisement

Freddie Jackson, a Beloved Voice of Soul, Passes Away

Freddie Jackson, whose smooth voice brought romance and warmth to generations of R&B listeners, died Monday, October 5, 2026. His family announced his passing Tuesday. A cause of death was not disclosed. (real923la.iheart.com)

A Harlem native, Jackson began singing gospel in church before rising to national prominence with his 1985 debut album, Rock Me Tonight. Songs such as “You Are My Lady” and “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake)” established him as one of the defining voices of romantic soul. His music became a familiar presence on radio and a cherished accompaniment to love and celebration. (apnews.com)

His family remembered him as a “kind, generous soul” devoted to his fans, loved ones and music. Other memorable recordings included “Have You Ever Loved Somebody,” “Jam Tonight” and “Nice ’N’ Slow.” (real923la.iheart.com)

Jackson leaves a musical legacy filled with tenderness and lasting emotion. His voice will continue to bring comfort and stir memories whenever those beloved songs are played.