The Joseph Caleb Auditorium Presents: The Infancy of Hip Hop Throwdown – Celebrating the Birth of Hip Hop

Advertisement

Submitted by Harrell Theodore

The Joseph Caleb Auditorium’s Caleb Around Town series proudly presented The Infancy of Hip Hop Throwdown, an energized tribute to the birth of hip hop and the creative forces that shaped one of the world’s most influential cultural movements. The event showcased an exciting lineup of performers representing the art forms and storytelling traditions that defined hip hop’s earliest era.

The Throwdown featured Zedric Bembry and his Live and In Color, spoken word artist Rebecca “Phoenix” Vaughns, nominated Latin Grammy‑Award artist Sito Rocks, Latin Billboard artist Havana Mena, and choreographer Tawanna Hall and her Magic Box, each bringing dynamic performances that honored hip hop’s foundational elements through dance, music, rhythm, and spoken word.

Images from the event captured energetic dance showcases, expressive poetry, live mixing, and vibrant group performances, along with an audience fully engaged under colorful stage lighting. The evening blended entertainment, culture, and community in a vivid celebration of hip hop’s origins and continued influence.

This event was made possible by Miami‑Dade County and the Department of Cultural Affairs, whose support ensures accessible, high‑quality cultural programming for the community.

For media inquiries, please contact the Joseph Caleb Auditorium.