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    The Joseph Caleb Auditorium Presents: The Infancy of Hip Hop Throwdown – Celebrating the Birth of Hip Hop

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    Tawanna's Magic Box damcer Joanna performing Tear The Roof by the sequence with Angie Stone on Sugarhill Records.
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    Submitted by Harrell Theodore

     

     

    Zedric’s Live in Color dancers TAUREAN DEVOE; ANTHONY VELASQUEZ and Isaiah Gonzalez performing Missy Elliott medley

    The Joseph Caleb Auditorium’s Caleb Around Town series proudly presented The Infancy of Hip Hop Throwdown, an energized tribute to the birth of hip hop and the creative forces that shaped one of the world’s most influential cultural movements. The event showcased an exciting lineup of performers representing the art forms and storytelling traditions that defined hip hop’s earliest era.

    Florene Litthcut Nichols, Founder and Executive Director of the Inner City Children’s Touring Dance Company, Inc. and mentor of dancer Zedric Bembry and mother lighting designer Apon Nichols.

    The Throwdown featured Zedric Bembry and his Live and In Color, spoken word artist Rebecca “Phoenix” Vaughns, nominated Latin Grammy‑Award artist Sito Rocks, Latin Billboard artist Havana Mena, and choreographer Tawanna Hall and her Magic Box, each bringing dynamic performances that honored hip hop’s foundational elements through dance, music, rhythm, and spoken word.

     

    Choreographer TAWANNA HALL was honored with a proclamation.

    Zedric’s live in color dancer Shakia Cooper performing Missy Elliott medley

    Images from the event captured energetic dance showcases, expressive poetry, live mixing, and vibrant group performances, along with an audience fully engaged under colorful stage lighting. The evening blended entertainment, culture, and community in a vivid celebration of hip hop’s origins and continued influence.

    Zedric’s live in color dancer Anthony Thurston performing Missy Elliott Superfly
    Last picture Tawanna’s magic box performing foxy brown and Busta Rhymes medley

    This event was made possible by Miami‑Dade County and the Department of Cultural Affairs, whose support ensures accessible, high‑quality cultural programming for the community.

    For media inquiries, please contact the Joseph Caleb Auditorium.

     

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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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