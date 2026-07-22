From South Florida to the National Stage: A Changemakers Journey

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By Jabari Bovell

Sometimes the greatest opportunities come when you least expect them. For me, being selected to attend the YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) Changemakers Summit was more than just a trip, it was a life changing experience that challenged me, inspired me, and reminded me that no dream is too big when you have faith, determination, and the courage to step outside your comfort zone. Representing South Florida, Broward County, and the L.A. Lee YMCA was an incredible honor. Alongside my teammate, Odari Gervais, and our mentor and chaperone, Mrs. Sharon Hughes, we embarked on a journey that took us from South Florida to Baltimore, Maryland, before finally arriving in North Carolina. Although there wasn’t a direct flight, every stop along the way became part of an unforgettable adventure. The purpose of our trip was to present an innovative proposal to secure funding for our youth-led podcast. Standing before judges and fellow changemakers from across the country was both exciting and intimidating. I remember wondering if I would be able to deliver our presentation the way we had practiced. My nerves were real, but I reminded myself that growth happens outside of your comfort zone. Instead of allowing fear to take over, I trusted my preparation, leaned on my faith, and gave it everything I had. Out of 227 teams and participants from across the nation, Odari and I earned 10th place overall and were recognized as the highest-ranking team from the State of Florida. Hearing our names called was a moment I will never forget. At that moment, every practice session, every late night, every revision, and every nervous feeling became worthwhile.

Although we did not receive the funding we hoped for, we walked away with something even more valuable perspective. We learned that success isn’t always measured by a trophy or a check. Sometimes success is having the courage to share your vision, represent your community with pride, and inspire others to believe in themselves. As people of faith, Odari and I believe that setbacks are never the end of the story. We know that God has a purpose for every experience. What may seem like a disappointment today could simply be preparation for something even greater tomorrow. We believe our podcast will continue to grow, and when the timing is right, the right opportunities will come. One of the most memorable moments of the summit came from hearing YUSA President and CEO Suzanne McCormick speak. Her words have stayed with me ever since: “The future doesn’t start tomorrow—it starts today.” That simple sentence completely changed my perspective. It reminded me that young people don’t have to wait until adulthood to make a difference. We can become leaders today. We can create a change today. We can inspire others today. After the competition, we celebrated alongside young leaders from across the country, building friendships and sharing ideas with people who all had one thing in common, a desire to make their communities better. Those conversations reminded me that no matter where we come from, we all have the ability to create positive change. At the conclusion of the Changemakers Summit, Odari and I proudly received certificates recognizing our participation and accomplishments. Holding those certificates reminded me that success isn’t defined only by winning; it’s defined by showing up, working hard, overcoming fear, and refusing to quit. Looking back, I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Broward County, the L.A. Lee YMCA, and my community alongside Odari Gervais under the leadership of Mrs. Sharon Hughes. This journey taught me lessons about leadership, teamwork, perseverance, and faith that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. Placing 10th out of 227 teams and finishing as Florida’s top-ranked team proved that young people from Broward County can compete on the national stage. It showed me that our voices matter, our ideas matter, and our dreams deserve a chance. While we may not have received the funding this time, I know our story is still being written. God isn’t finished yet. As Mrs. Suzanne McCormick reminded us, “The future doesn’t start tomorrow—it starts today.” I now understand that every decision I make today helps shape the leader I will become tomorrow. This journey wasn’t simply about a competition. It was about believing in ourselves, representing our community with excellence, and realizing that with faith, preparation, and perseverance, there is no limit to what young people can achieve. And as we returned home carrying our certificates, we also carried something far more valuable, new friendships, unforgettable memories, renewed confidence, and the belief that our biggest dreams are only just beginning.