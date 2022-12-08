Gallows Toll For Whom

By John Johnson Il

Attorney General Garland has always said, though softly, no one is above the law. This response tended to cause voters to have less confidence in his actions. It’s as though a more reassuring statement was needed like: those who construct gallows may fall victims themselves.”

Well, rather than deciding from gallows, the Washington, DC, jury on Tuesday, November 28, 2022, convicted Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy for their involvement in the January 6, 2020, insurrection. Three others involved were hit with lesser charges.

For democracy not only to survive but to grow stronger, fairer, and more tolerant, this government of, for, and by the people must defend it against both domestic and foreign enemies. Voters must use their votes as though they’re sheers and stump grinders to remove all officials who threaten to weaken or destroy the cornerstones of democracy.

Consequently, no president, neither existing nor former as well as any Congressperson shall be shielded from indictment, providing substantial evidence is presented.

It must be noted that those convicted for sedition is a rare exception to the Law. The difficulty is due to the First Amendment’s free speech protection which limits the extent to which states and the government can criminalize sedition. The First Amendment during the 1940’s of the Pro-Nazi and Fascist movements in America prevented leaders such as Fritz Kuhn, leader of the German Bund Organization, from being indicted.

It’s not difficult to comprehend why free speech doesn’t allow one to yell fire in a crowded theater. Yet, it permits an Ex-president to stand before a crowd, that he summoned, and encouraged them to march to the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election of Biden.

Before delivering his incendiary speech, having been informed that the attendees were armed, Trump ordered the removal of weapons detection devices. This action alone is a clear indication of Trump’s dereliction of duty as well as his oath to the U.S. Constitution.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has proven that insurrectionists and domestic terrorists masquerading as patriots who threaten to use gallows to kill Congresspersons and to overthrow the government will be indicted and tried in a Court of Law before a jury of their peers. If they’re convicted, they’ll be punished in accordance with the law.

With certainty, those convicted of sedition need not fear being hung from gallows. However, they can be assured that the (DOJ) will pursue indictments for all domestic terrorists who organize, plan, plot, and attempt to overthrow the U.S. government by any means, armed or unarmed.

YOU BE THE JUDGE!