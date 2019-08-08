GIGI’s Music Café Celebrates 7 Years Serving The South Florida Community

For one day only relive your “Woodstock” days at Gigi’s Music Cafe on Saturday August 10, 2019 with two parties as the Black owned cafe celebrates seven years in business. The anniversary celebration begins with an outdoor day party from 3 to 7 p.m., musical jam session at night from 8 to 11 p.m. Both parties will feature music, food, drinks, and giveaways.

Seven years ago, when Gigi Brown opened the doors to Gigi’s Music Cafe in Sunrise, Fla., she was determined to create a legacy and inheritance for her family through hard work and dedication. Gigi Brown has been married for 42 years, is a mother of 4 and a grandmother of 9. Brown’s vision for Gigi’s Music Cafe was to create a place where she could serve more people than she could in her living room and provide a venue or performance stage for influencers and artists. Over the past seven years, Gigi’s has become a staple in the South Florida community by curating events to target a wide variety of audiences.

Admission for the “Woodstock” themed seven-year anniversary Day Party cost $15 which includes a grilled hot dog, a drink, and access to snow cones, popcorn machine, bounce house, face painting and more. There will be a best dressed costume contest, DJ Shelly Rockstar on the ones and twos and Bartender Brandson Sanders serving drinks.

Admission for the “Woodstock” themed seven-year anniversary Night Party is free, but guests are asked to buy dinner and enjoy live musical performances and comedy by some of South Florida’s finest to include saxophonist The Keenan experience and sultry urban soul singer J. Blue. The bar and kitchen will be open from 3 p.m. until close.

Follow Gigi’s Music Cafe on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, to perform, or vendor requests, please email marketingforgigis@gmail.com. On the Scene would love to see you this Saturday at Gigi’s Music Cafe.

