Giving back to the South Florida Community means so much to Chico The Virgo, who has been an award-winning Radio On-Air Personality for 50 years. As a native of South Florida, Chico has done much work and provided services at no cost to support many causes. Creating the Sylvester Wesley Foundation 501(c) 3 is his way to give back to victims of Sickle Cell Anemia and the underserved in South Florida. And, during the holiday season of 2022, he wanted to give warm blankets and a hot breakfast to the Senior Citizens in Northwest Pompano Beach.

With the help of Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins, Keith Engineering, Pompano Clergy Council, Pastor Moise and Bethel A.M.E. Church, Whitney Rawls, Pastor Rich, Commissioner Rhonda Eaton, BoJo’s, former Commissioner Woody Poitier, Mrs. Mary Jefferson, and the Pat Larkins Center Senior Citizens group approximately 100 “seasoned citizens” enjoyed singing old, traditional and gospel Christmas carols as they enjoyed a breakfast of grits, eggs, bacon homemade biscuits and love from BoJo’s restaurant in Pompano Beach. The seasoned seniors received warm holiday blankets at the end of the event.