Glades Lives Matter

November 9, 2023 Carma Henry Local News 0
Glades Lives Matter 2023-2024 Ambassadorship program participants. Courtesy photo
Reverend Gary McNealy officiating the prayer. Courtesy photo

       Glades Lives Matter kicked off its inaugural ambassadorship program with a Pinning Ceremony, inducting high school seniors from five different Glades schools. These students received support from their families, pastors, principals, and school counselors. We’re excited about the year ahead as we mentor and develop these students in local and state government, local industry, and community engagement. Congratulations to all!

    Glades Lives Matter, participated in “Bay Fest,” a community event hosted by the City of South Bay. Glades Lives Matter members provide free water and hotdogs to everyone as their contribution to the fun-filled festivities.

