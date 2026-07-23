Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home and Cremation Service Central

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Xavias Boyd 35 Funeral service will be held August 1st at First Baptist Church Piney Grove.

Chantrell Davis – 25 Funeral service was held July 23rd at A Good Shepherd’s Multipurpose Center.

Edgar Herandez – 40 Funeral service was held July 18th at Annie Laura Sheppard Memorial Chapel.

Larry Jackson – 63 Funeral service was held July 25th at Word of the Living God Ministries.

Khayla Darchelle Jennings – 26 Funeral service was held July 18th at Redeeming Word

Christian Center.

Arthur “AJ” Johnson III, 21 Funeral service was held July 25th at Hopewell Baptist Church.

Brianna Attalah Johnson, 21 Funeral service was held July 25th at Hopewell Baptist Church.

David Lawton III -42 Viewing service will be held August 1st at AGS Funeral Home Chapel.

Gregory Minto -58 Viewing service will be held August 1st at AGS Funeral Home Chapel.

Leroy Phillips -68 Funeral was held July 25th at A Good Shepherd’s Funeral Home Chapel.