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    Obituaries

    Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home and Cremation Service Central

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    Xavias Boyd 35   Funeral service will be held August 1st at First Baptist Church Piney Grove.

     

    Chantrell Davis – 25 Funeral service was held July 23rd at A Good Shepherd’s Multipurpose Center.

     

    Edgar Herandez – 40   Funeral service was held July 18th at Annie Laura Sheppard Memorial Chapel.

     

    Larry Jackson – 63    Funeral service was held July 25th at Word of the Living God Ministries.

     

    Khayla Darchelle Jennings – 26  Funeral service was held July 18th at Redeeming Word

    Christian Center.

     

    Arthur “AJ” Johnson III, 21  Funeral service was held July 25th at Hopewell Baptist Church.

     

    Brianna Attalah Johnson, 21  Funeral service was held July 25th at Hopewell Baptist Church.

     

     

    David Lawton III -42   Viewing  service will be held August 1st at AGS Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Gregory Minto -58  Viewing service will be held August 1st at AGS Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Leroy Phillips -68   Funeral was held July 25th at A Good Shepherd’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Jeffery Standifer – 51   Funeral service will be held July 25th at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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