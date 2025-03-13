Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services Central/Services

Close Menu
    Robert Bell  Funeral service was held March 8th at  South Chapel.

     

    Jhordyn Brown  Funeral Service was held March 8th at The Purple Church.

     

    Jimmy Joseph  Funeral services will be held March 15th at International Church.

     

    Joseph Mitchell  Viewing services was held March 7th at Event Center.

     

    Christopher Neely, Jr.  Funeral Services will be held March 15th at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.

     

    Kenneth Wells, Sr. Funeral service will be held March 22nd at Mount Nebo.

     

    Not Pictured – Jessie Woods Funeral Services will be held March 29th at Unity Faith Missionary Baptist Church.

