Governor Desantis’s Handling of Florida’s Covid-19 Pandemic Subject of Feature Length Documentary 

Film Coming from Florida Film Company This Spring 2021

“Horror film director says he hates doing documentaries, but someone simply had to document this governor’s handling of the state’s pandemic”

CAPE CORAL, Florida based film Production Company; Bad Clown Films in association with Michael Malott Films has spent the past three months in production on a feature length documentary film focusing on the handling of Florida’s Covid-19 pandemic by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The film, entitled “Killing A State” is being produced and directed by Michael Malott who has been busy conducting interviews with Florida’s senator’s, representatives, mayor’s, doctor’s, teacher’s and residents of the state over the past three months who have been adversely affected by the Covid crisis for the project.

Malott, whose primary background was in the music industry for nearly three decades working with top name artists and earning multiple gold and platinum album credits launched the film production company Bad Clown Films earlier this year with the sole primary purpose of producing in-dependent horror films and Malott will be the very first to admit he had no interest in doing documentary films whatsoever at all and had even pitched the idea for a documentary on DeSantis to other filmmakers. However, he was convinced that some-one needed to document the governor’s actions and handling of the pandemic which Malott feels has been completely negligent and reckless. DeSantis boosted several months ago in an appearance with former Vice President Mike Pence about how great Florida was doing and that everyone was pre-dicting Florida would be the next New York stating that had not happened. Not long after that statement by the governor, not only did Florida report higher case numbers than New York, but Florida had become the epicenter of the entire country. Malott felt an absolute obligation to document DeSantis’s hand-ling of the pandemic in a documentary film.

Malott has already compiled over three hours of interviews and other material and is expecting to actually interview Dr. Anthony Fauci in the upcoming week. Postproduction on the project will begin in January. Malott says that it has been easy to compile material and interviews for the project as most interviews have been done via the internet which has eliminated the travel time of jumping all over the state to do in person interviews and also eliminated a good portion of production expenses. He has done a handful of in-person interviews and just recently returned from a trip to Orlando where he interviewed Senator Randolph Bracy.

Malott, who has worked as a producer on several horror film projects in the past had started production on his own horror film project back in February before having to suspend production due to the pandemic and he looks forward to getting the documentary project done and out of the way. He says he still hates documentary film projects, but someone had to do this. Meanwhile, he has been teaching his 16-year-old son how to be a production assistant to not risk the safety of having additional crew. A trailer for the film was recently released on the projects Facebook page and YouTube and features CNN Anchor, Chris Cuomo.

Florida is racing towards seeing a million residents infected with the Covid virus and Florida’s governor has failed to take preventative measures to protect the state’s residents. Unlike other states businesses continue to operate at full capacity and DeSantis fights any idea of a statewide mask mandate or other preventive measures to protect Florida residents and that point will be evident in the films content.

The documentary will be released worldwide in late spring of 2021 and the project will be distributed through various media outlets for viewing at no cost including Amazon, HULU, Netflix, and others. The company will also produce physical DVD copies which will be available through retailers.