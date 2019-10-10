Gregory Goldwire

I find it important to give back to the community because of my upbringing , nurturing and values i was given as a child. It’s my offering because I’ve been given so much. In addition i know how it feels to go without and to not have at times. I automatically empathize and seek to give compassionate service to those needing it the most. It’s my duty. Which correlates to why I think it’s important to make music with a message. It’s my duty. As an artist I’m responsible for grooming the next generation of leaders who may consider me a role model and to help inspire, refocus and teach those who may not be fully aware. I hope that with my music and its message I can assist in sparking growth, change, comfort, confidence, motivation and inspiration.

