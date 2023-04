Pertinent Facts:

– School started in 1997 by Dr. Rosa Lawson with 23 students. Central Charter School was one of the first charter schools in Broward County. We currently have almost 1200 students.

– The new building will occupy 110,000 square feet at a cost of $28,000,000 dollars.

– The school will contain three stories. There will be a gym, soccer field, tennis court and other amenities. Anticipated opening is for the 2024-25 school year.