Growing the Voices of Our Future

Taking online classes with success

By Samara Rawls

Over the summer, I have been taking an online class from Florida Virtual School. It has been much simpler than I thought it would be. Here are some tips you can use for taking an online class.

#1. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to do your assignments. While it may be easier to lag on your assignments, it’s much harder to catch up from work you missed. You should have a simple schedule, so you only have to do a little work a day, and you won’t get behind.

#2. You should have your teacher’s contact information. You should have your teacher’s contact information just in case something happens during the class, and you need help with something. Whenever you do something online, you probably will be confused, and so will your parents. Having your teacher’s contact, you can ask them questions, and they will be able to help you.

#3. Try to do your work a bit ahead of time. This can help you because one day, you may be extremely busy, and not able to do your work the day it’s due. Having your work finished ahead of time can help you tremendously.

So whether you are taking a required online class or just want to challenge yourself academically, you should try an online class. Hopefully, these tips will help you while taking an online class!

My New Orleans Experience

By Brielle Henry

My family and I traveled to New Orleans for a family reunion. It was really fun and we all had a great experience. We ate beignets and also went to the insectarium where we learned about many different species of insects. We also learned about the history of Black people in the city.

I think it is important to spend time with family especially the ones you never met before. I believe that everyone should spend time interacting with their family.

Deadly U.S. Heat

By Layla Davidson

According to Voice of America, “Several people have been found dead due to the U.S. Heat Wave.”

The new phrase for this heat wave is to “Survive, Not Enjoy.”

The temperatures have been getting up to and over 100 degrees! Throughout this heat wave, everyone should take precautions when outside.

If you’re going to be outside, make sure you wear sunscreen because the sun gives off ultraviolet (UV) light that damages your skin and causes sunburn. Over time, these rays can lead to wrinkles, dark spots, and other problems. Research shows that UV exposure is the cause of 80% of your skin’s aging.

As you continue to enjoy your summer, make sure you take precautions.

A prose for my grandma

By Leja Williams

A grandmother’s job never ends. Many grandmothers in our society step in to raise children when their mother is unavailable. Even in the best of situations, having a grandmother to help with raising a child and to provide a softer touch is often a welcome intrusion. If there is a healthy father and mother, they are the ones with the final say in how to raise their children, but i’m certain they appreciated grandma’s loving support and counsel.

