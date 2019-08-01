Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Finding a space for mindfulness

By Leja Williams

“In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.” – Albert Einstein

In today’s world it is not really hard to get your mind off track but it is hard to get back on track.

We are over-stimulated and overworked, and we find less time to do the things we enjoy because of the things we have to do.

Without moments of quietness, it’s easy to go a full day without hearing your inner voice but, this is one of the most important things you can do for your mental health.

Finding a space for mindfulness. From Psychology Today, “mindfulness is a state of active, open attention to the present. This state encompasses observing one’s thoughts and feelings without judging them as good or bad.”

Mindfulness helps us both in challenging times and moments of celebration. It allows our mind to come back to who we really are, where we are, and how we are doing.

Summertime is still a time for learning for me

By Samara Rawls

A part of Mariner’s Museum is about a ship in Virginia called the Mariner. The mariner went to war with other ships in Virginia, and the museum explains why they went to war and what it was like.

If you are ever in Virginia and enjoy history, this is the place to go.

According to Wikipedia the Mariners’ Museum and Park is designated as America’s National Maritime Museum by Congress, it is one of the largest maritime museums in North America. The Mariners’ Museum Library, contains the largest maritime history collection in the Western Hemisphere.

A presidency built on racial hatred

By Layla Davidson

A few weeks ago Donald Trump had a rally and shouts of “Send her back! Send her back! Send her back!” were screamed at his rally in Greenville, N.C.

An arena full of Trump’s supporters roared those words after Trump aimed his hostility at Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who immigrated from Somalia.

He slandered her as trafficking in “vicious anti-Semitic screeds” and as a “left-wing radical who sympathizes with Al Qaeda”, “hates America” and “looks down with contempt on the hard-working Americans.”

The comment I didn’t understand about Representative Omar was, how she apparently hates America. However, if I’m not mistaken, Representative Omar is an elected Representative of Minnesota!

The crowd kept saying “Send her back,” and Trump let them continue for approximately 17 seconds before speaking again. After the backlash Trump received, he then went on to insist that he is not racist.

What is clear, and what matters most now is, he has chosen to ground his politics and his presidency in encouraging racial hatred.

