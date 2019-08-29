Growing the Voices of Our Future

Faithful Fit Program

By Layla Davidson

Congratulations to Yvokia Davidson and The Health & Wellness Ministry of New Mount Olive Baptist Church for winning 2019 Healthy Churches 2020 Best Practice Awardee.

The Health & Wellness Ministry focuses on mental, physical, and spiritual health. In 2012, Yvokia Davidson started the Faithfully Fit program at the New Mount Olive Baptist Church, Fort Lauderdale, FL. The program kicked off with an eight week fitness challenge.

School Football team First game of the season

By Leja Williams

As a cheerleader for the Stranahan High School Dragons, I enjoy football season. Last week’s Thursday night game was our first of the year against Coral Glades High School; we won 39-8.

The game was exciting for us and so much fun. We had quite a few touch downs even though we had an injury.

Our running back, Dennis Cunningham III, suffered a contusion on his right leg and he’ll be out for the next two weeks.

Overall our season looks promising for our cheering squad and our team, especially having some new players with us this year.

Congratulations Dragons and let’s keep it up!

A view from the top

By Samar Rawls

Over the summer I visited many historical sites in the state of Virginia. One of the historical sites I visited was called the Mariners Museum which is in Newport News, Virginia.

The museum is about a World War II Navy ship called the USS Wisconsin. While I was there, I went on the actual World War II ship.

To board the actual Navy ship, The USS Wisconsin which was in World War II, was really a treat even though I visited other museums sites.

My favorite part of the tour was being able to go to the very top of the USS Wisconsin and see the view. When I go back to Virginia, I would very much want to revisit the museum and touch some more of history.

Summer Jamz Concert at Carter Park

By Brielle Henry

My family and I had a nice time at Joseph C. Carter Park for the final Summer Jamz Concert this year.

We saw Rob Base and the group Whodini. I recognized a couple of the songs on the radio, but it was cool to see these hip hop legends in person.

The community danced and enjoyed a night under the stars together.

