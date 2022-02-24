Guess Who’s Coming to the Sistrunk Festival

WHO CAN LOVE YOU LIKE ME? NOBODY!

Submitted by Stephanie Hayes

Keith Douglas Sweat was born on Saturday, July 22, 1961 in Harlem, New York to parents Juanita Thompson and Charles Sweat. He is the 3rd of 5 children. His dad passed away in 1973 leaving his mom to raise him and his siblings. Keith is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. He was an early figure in the New Jack Swing musical movement.

His other genres of music include R/B, hip hop, soul, and urban music. Keith started his musical career as a member of the Harlem band called Jamilah in 1975. He was a lead singer and performed throughout the tri-state areas of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Jamilah was started by bassist Larry Peoples, guitarist Michael Samuels and drummer Walter Bradley. Keith left the group in 1984 to begin his Solo career.

Keith is known for his collection of hits including I Want Her, Make It Last Forever, I’ll Give All My Love To You, Make You Sweat, Get Up On It, Twisted and Nobody. He released 13 Solo albums and 2 as a part of the R/B group LSG. Keith also discovered the groups Silk and Kut Klose. Keith’s music is often referred to as “baby making music” and he is loved by so many fans from all over the world.

I became a huge Keith Sweat fan back in the 80’s and my favorite song is “Make It Last Forever”.

I’m the President of Keith’s unofficial South Florida fan club called “Drippin’ With Sweat”. We have a Facebook fan club group and about 10 of us travel all over to see Keith in Concert. We were at his show in September of 2019 in Omaha Nebraska, The Strawberry Festival in Tampa Florida in March of 2019 and he called me on stage from the audience at his Lover’s Day Concert with Keyshia Cole in Macon Georgia February 17th, 2019. I sang on stage with him, and he also invited me to sit on stage on his couch which he calls his “Sweat Set” to watch the rest of the show. It was a night I’ll never forget. I’ve been to many Keith Sweat concerts and he never ever disappoints his fans. Keith will forever be my husband in my head. Who knows Keith and I one day just might “Make It Last Forever” which is why I never say “Never”!

I’m Keeping Hope Alive!

I love you Keith Douglas Sweat and continued Blessings to you