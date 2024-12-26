Haitian – American Group Condemns Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan

Submitted by Nycaribnews

A Haitian community organization has vehemently denounced Donald Trump, the US president-elect, for allegedly preparing to proclaim a state of emergency to implement a mass deportation operation that would involve Haitian immigrants.

Executive Director Guerline Jozef praised the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) for bringing a lawsuit to hold the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency accountable for providing specific information about Trump’s implementation of his plan, he noted, “Such a proposal represents an alarming threat to human rights, the rule of law, specifically those seeking asylum and safety.”

The new initiative will reportedly target unauthorized immigrants.

According to Jozef, such a scheme would cause “an unprecedented wave of detentions and deportations that would disproportionately impact Black and brown immigrants”.

“This plan risks further marginalizing vulnerable populations including Haitian migrants, many of whom fled severe insecurity, gang violence, and humanitarian crises in search of safety and stability in the United States,” she noted.

Adding, “Mass deportations under the guiseof a ‘national emergency’ are not only cruel but also a blatant abuse of power,” Jozef added. “This is yet another tactic to dehumanize immigrants and perpetuate racism.”

According to her, the Haitian Bridge Alliance has urged all community leaders, advocates, and legislators to oppose “these dangerous proposals” together.

Jozef stated, “We urge the incoming administration, Congress, and the American public to resist efforts to normalize xenophobic policies under the pretext of national security.”

“We further call on the Congress to overrule Trump’s proposal by passing a joint resolution out of the House and Senate.”

Immigration advocates in New York recently voiced their anger and concern over the incoming Trump administration’s plans to repeal a federal policy in the United States that prohibits ICE agents from making arrests of Caribbean and other immigrants at or close to “sensitive locations,” like places of worship, schools, and hospitals, without supervisors’ prior consent.

According to immigration activists, Trump is anticipated to revoke this provision along with several other planned changes to immigration law as early as January 20, 2025, his first day in office.