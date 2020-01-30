Growing the Vocies of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Samara Rawls

On January 24th it was my birthday. I had such a great day that day with my family friends and others. I started the day off early in the morning because I had to go to school, but the breakfast that my dad cooked was amazing. He made me waffles and bacon with some orange juice which tasted outstanding! I had gotten all my things together the night before so that when it was time to go I was ready to zoom out the door.

When I got to school, I was greeted by all of my friends saying happy birthday to me and giving me warm hugs and gifts. Once the school day ended, I went shopping with my mom and tried on a few cute outfits. After that, I went to my grandmother’s house, spending some time with her on my birthday which was really cool.

Once we left my grandmother’s house we went out to eat at Chili’s, and the food was outstanding! I ended the day by going back home, with my little family singing Happy Birthday to me with a delicious cake that my mom made. I love all my gifts from everyone, and I’m so blessed that I made it to 14. I thank God every day that I was able to make it this far because some weren’t, and I’m thankful for that. I had a great birthday and I’m looking to next year already!