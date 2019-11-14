Harriet Tubman, the movie

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Samara Rawls

This weekend, I went with my mother and her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Zeta Rho Omega Chapter, to see the movie Harriet.

The movie was about Harriet Tubman, a slave who escaped and helped partake in the underground railroad.

The movie showed first hand representation of what slavery was like, and how slaves would escape.

If you are interested in historical movies, then you should definitely watch this because it’s interesting, and has much information about what life was like for a slave at the time.

I learned how slaves escaped, and where they would go once they were free.

I enjoyed this movie because in my history class, we are learning about slavery, and this movie gave me a better understanding of it.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.