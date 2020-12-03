HBCUs spread holiday cheer

By Jenny Thelwell, Ed.S.

Although Covid has taken over many households, it will not take our faith. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) came together this past Sunday to spread holiday cheer! God says, give and be merry and that is exactly what we did. We took charge and gave out over 700 boxes of food which included dairy, fruit, poultry, and gift cards for turkeys! Thanks to partnerships with the Broward County HBCU Consortium, Feeding South Florida, South Florida Porsche Club, Good Image Incorporated, and Parks and Recreation of Fort Lauderdale for the opportunity to go forth and serve!

A special THANK YOU to volunteers from Alabama State University, Alcorn State University, Allen University, Bethune Cookman University, Florida A&M University, Florida Memorial University, Hampton University, Jackson State University, Savannah State University, Southern University, Tennessee State University, and Tuskegee University for giving of your time. This event was successful because of your collective effort and feat to serve our community.