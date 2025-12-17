Her Opus Lives On: Dillard Tributes Culminate with Rhoda Glasco Sneed Collins Portrait at Old Dillard Museum

Advertisement

Portrait’s Journey Concludes with Permanent Installation at Old Dillard Museum

By Dr. Yvette Giles Stuart and Ricky O. Stuart, Sr., Special Contributors

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — The Dillard High School (DHS) community, family, and former students have spent the last six months honoring the late, beloved educator and choral director, Rhoda Glasco Snead Collins, with heartfelt tributes. The celebrations achieved their final, poignant milestone on Friday, December 12, with the installation of her official portrait at its permanent home, the Old Dillard Museum.

Mrs. Collins, who directed the Dillard High School Community Chorus from 1977 until 1992, left an indelible mark on generations of students, instilling in them a deep appreciation for music and excellence. High standards defined her career — she led DHS choruses to “superlative ratings” during the 1950s and 1960s and ultimately retired three separate times, serving Dillard, Nova, and Parkway Middle Schools. Beyond the classroom, Mrs. Collins was an inspired community servant, holding a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and remaining deeply connected to her students long after leaving the classroom.

A Portrait’s Journey

The official recognition began in June and unfolded with several key events across the city:

Saturday, June 21: The formal unveiling of Mrs. Collins’ portrait, created by artist Kyle Butler Harris, took place at the Dillard Class of 1960’s 65th class reunion. The painting was unveiled by Mrs. Collins’ nieces, Patricia Glasco West and Rhoda Glasco Foderingham, for members of the esteemed Class of 1960.

Sunday, December 7: The portrait was formally presented to the wider Dillard community at the Soulful Celebration’s Holiday Festival. The honor of unveiling the work fell to Patricia Glasco West and the artist, Kyle Butler Harris.

Friday, December 12: The last, poignant ceremony took place as the portrait reached its final destination—the Old Dillard Museum. Artist Kyle Butler Harris and Rhoda Glasco Foderingham, Mrs. Collins’ niece, collaborated to hang the portrait. Ms. Foderingham also provided touching reflections on her aunt’s life and legacy.

An Enduring Legacy

The December installation’s program, held in the Julian “Cannonball” Adderley exhibition room at Old Dillard, was coordinated by Dr. Wilhemina King (DHS Class of 1960). The event included the premiere of the recorded song “For Rhoda,” a special tribute written by Collins’ former piano student Janice Wilkes.

The soul-stirring song was immediately followed by a passionate, impromptu rendition of the Dillard school song, performed by Dr. King and Lillian Small (DHS Class of 1958), with Ken Howard (DHS Class of 1974) on piano. This collective music-making underscored the alumni’s deep sentiment: that Mrs. Collins was a mentor who “taught us music from her heart.”

As the portrait now joins other artifacts of Dillard’s illustrious history, it affirms the enduring legacy of Mrs. Collins and the deep roots she planted in the community. Her former students celebrate the beautiful promise shared by those she mentored: that her opus still sings on through us.