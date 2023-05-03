Here are the 26 Candidates Who Applied to be Broward’s Next Superintendent

By WPLG Local10.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — More than two dozen candidates applied to be the next Broward County Public Schools superintendent, according to a list published by the district Friday.

The list contains a number of internal and external candidates, including Valerie Wanza, an associate superintendent who served as the district’s interim superintendent for about a week between the time the school board and former superintendent Vickie Cartwright mutually separated and the district brought on Earlean Smiley as interim superintendent.

Pictured from Left to right:

Wayne Alexander, K-8 principal, Bridgeport, Connecticut; former Hernando County superintendent

Stephen Bournés, deputy superintendent, Chester, Pennsylvania Community Charter School

Sibyl Brooks, elementary school principal, Bridgeport, Connecticut school district

Raymond Bryant, adjunct professor at Florida A&M University; former Thomasville, Georgia school district superintendent

Nick Campagna, academic director at Quaezar School, Bridgeport, Connecticut (NOT PICTURED)

Kwame Davis, educator, Jackson, Mississippi school district

(NOT PICTURED)

James Drake, construction superintendent in Gilroy, California; former associate school superintendent, Gonzales, California (NOT PICTURED)

Michael Esposito, director of pupil services in the Helendale, California school district

Eric Flohr, U.S. Foreign Service officer from Fort Lauderdale, Fla

Stacia Foster, attorney from Coral Springs; former elementary school teacher in Montego Bay, Jamaica

Ken Goeken, special education director, Rocklin, California school district (NOT PICTURED)

Shernette Grant, chief program officer, Junior Achievement of South Florida; former BCPS director of innovative programs

Peter Licata, regional superintendent, Palm Beach County schools

Eddie Mitchell, behavior specialist, Lanier-James Education Center, Hallandale Beach, Fla (NOT PICTURED)

Jason Nault, associate superintendent, Waukegan, Illinois school district

Virgilio Ogando, educator in Cape Coral (NOT PICTURED)

Keith Oswald, chief of equity and wellness, Palm Beach County schools

Oscar Rico, executive director of technology, Canutillo, Texas school district

Wanda Paul, chief operating officer, Houston Independent School District, Texas; former COO, Palm Beach County schools

Senide Roque, K-1 teacher, Dr. Toni Bilbao Preparatory Academy School, Miami, Fla (NOT PICTURED)

Chad Schilling, English teacher, Charles W. Flanagan High School, Pembroke Pines (NOT PICTURED)

Luis Solano, deputy superintendent, Detroit Public Schools, Michigan

Art Stellar, CEO of Stellar Advantage, Inc., Hingham, Massachusetts; former superintendent, Burke County, North Carolina school district

Adam Taylor, consultant, Harriman, New York; former superintendent, Rutland, Vermont school district

Valerie Wanza, BCPS acting chief of staff; former BCPS acting superintendent

Caprice Young, former charter school CEO, Santa Clarita, California