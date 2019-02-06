Historic Ali Cultural Arts presents Without Labels

Artists Explore Identity and Cultural Perception

Exhibition February 15-April 12, FREE

Opening Reception: Friday, February 15, 6-8 p.m., artist talk 7 p.m. | Free

POMPANO BEACH, FL— The Historic Ali Cultural Arts is proud to present Without Labels, an exhibition exploring views of identity and cultural perception. The exhibition features the photographs of Jamie Robertson and works on paper by Shawna Moulton an opening reception will be held Friday, Feb. 15, 6 to 8 p.m., artist talk 7 p.m. the event is free and the exhibition runs until April 12, 2019. For more information, www.alliarts.org.

“We are delighted to showcase the works of these talented artists, who through their research and art, answer their own questions about identity and cultural perception,” said curator Juliana Forero. “As each artist peels away different cultural labels to discover their own identities, they invite the viewer to take that same journey of reflection and exploration.”

Jamie Robertson’s Making Reference is an ongoing photographic series of self-portraits influenced by representations of Black Women in art history and popular culture. Ethnographic photo-graphs from the Caribbean, South America and North America along with paintings from those regions serve as reference points for Robertson’s self-portraits.

“Using my body and adornments such as gold hoop earrings, eyeliner and orchids, I explore my perceived identity and question how I see myself versus how others see me,” said Robertson. “This series allows me to explore the history of Black Women in the Americas and how they were seen while simultaneously allowing me the agency of self-representation to confront perceptions of my own identity.”

Shawna Moulton creates delicate works made from paper she makes herself, which she then embellishes with water colors and ink drawings. Moulton, who teaches the ancient art of papermaking at workshops throughout South Florida, also creates sculptures from paper, including life-size masks which depict both distinct and indistinct facial features.

“I create what I feel is truly important — me as my pure self,” said Moulton. “Who am I without a name, race, gender or any given label? It’s like picturing a color you have never seen but know it exists.”

About the artists:

Jamie Robertson is a visual artist and educator from Houston, Tex. She earned a BA in Art from the University of Houston in 2012 and a MS in Art Therapy from the Florida State University in 2014. She is a former recipient of the Pearlie Roberson Award for her joint Frenchtown Mural project. As an educator, Jamie is interested in cultural community development through creative youth development. Her creative practice explores history and identity in the African Diaspora through photography, printmaking and sculpture. Her work was featured in the 18th Annual Citywide African American Artists Exhibition at the University Museum at Texas Southern University and Through the Lens: Identity, Representation & Self-Presentation at FAMU Foster-Tanner Fine Arts Gallery. She is currently pursuing an MFA in Studio Art with a concentration in photography and digital media at the University of Houston.

Shawna Lukia Moulton was born in Freeport, Bahamas, was raised in Kingston, Jamaica and currently lives in Davie, Fla. In 2015, Shawna gained a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. She is best known for her life size paper-casting figures and illustrations on handmade paper. Shawna continues to perfect her sculpture and paper-making expertise as well as her independent art workshops across South Florida.

Historic Ali Cultural Arts, 353 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard Pompano Beach, Fla., 33060, Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sundays & Mondays: Closed.