Holy Cross Health Board of Directors Re-elects Chair and Vice Chair and Appoints Three New Board Members

Advertisement

Submitted by Paige Feigenbaum

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – For the second consecutive year, Rudy Molinet, RN, MPH, FACHE has been named chair and Karen O’Byrne, CPA, MBA as vice chair of the Holy Cross Health Board of Directors. In addition, the board has announced that Tamecka McKay, MPA, ITIL, CGCIO; Sybil Alfred, MBA; and Ahmed Ameen Waheed, M.D. have joined the board.

Rudy Molinet, RN, MPH, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer, Artemis Synergies Consulting has been re-elected Chair of the Holy Cross Health Board. Under Molinet’s leadership working with the executive leadership team during the past year, Holy Cross has experienced tremendous growth in their ambulatory footprint, with several new locations and new providers joining the health system. Together with the development team, Holy Cross has received several transformational gifts that will enable them to grow their ministry in the community and further their mission. Working with the Community Health and Well-Being team, Molinet’s leadership has helped Holy Cross Health earn “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality High Performer” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and receive Equality Florida’s Equality Means Business Award, which recognizes businesses that are courageously, passionately and unwaveringly committed to moving the LGBTQ+ community closer to full equality, as well as businesses that have adopted comprehensive non-discrimination policies and demonstrate their commitment to valuing and pro-actively including all employees. The Wilton Manors resident and 40-year healthcare executive previously served as vice chair of the Board and serves on all Board committees as an ex-officio member. Molinet is board-certified in healthcare management as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. As CEO of Artemis Synergies, Molinet and his team provide executive coaching, business consulting and strategic planning services specializing in healthcare organizations. He is an adjunct professor at Florida Atlantic University Executive Education’ s Executive MHA program, where he teaches strategic planning, marketing and leadership to graduate students and develops innovative programs to improve the student experience. Molinet is involved with several charities and foundations focused on healthcare leadership and serving the LGBTQ+ community.

Karen O’Byrne, MBA, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus has been re-elected Vice Chair of the Holy Cross Health Board. She continues as a member of the Board’s Executive and Finance Committees. O’Byrne joined Warburg Pincus in 2022 and is a CFO Advisor on the Value Creation team. She brings over 30 years of financial and operational experience, leading growth-oriented technology organizations. Previously, she was the President and Chief Executive Officer at Motus LLC, having previously served as its Chief Financial Officer. O’Byrne was the Chief Financial Officer of Modernizing Medicine (ModMed®) and Campus Management, and held the lead finance role in the Web Hosting unit of Verio, Inc. She received both her MBA and Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Florida.

New Board Members

Tamecka M. McKay, MPA, ITIL, CGCIO will serve on the Holy Cross Health Board of Directors compliance committee. As the chief information officer and director of information technology (IT) for the City of Fort Lauderdale, she focuses on driving innovation, digital transformation and service delivery excellence by overseeing the management, strategy and execution of IT services. McKay previously worked in IT and information systems for Broward County Public Schools and the Town of Davie and taught computer networking classes at ITT Technical Institute. She holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Technology Management from Broward College and a Master of Public Administration from Florida International University. She is expected to complete her Doctor of Public Administration from Nova Southeastern University in 2027. McKay is involved in numerous organizations including Broward College Computer Science and Engineering Advisory Board; International City/County Management Association; American Society for Public Administration; Society of Information Management; Florida International University Public Administration Advisory Board; VMUG Board Director/Diversity & Inclusion Task Force Chair; SouthFloridaCIO Board Officer/Membership Co-Chair; and CIO Advisory Council. Last year, she received the Excellence in Government Innovation Award from the American Society for Public Administration and South Florida ORBIE Award, a technology executive recognition program, from SouthFloridaCIO. In 2023, she was named the Most Innovative Chief Innovation Officer by the Alan B. Levan NSU Center of Innovation Orbit Award and Top 10 City Government CIO by Gov CIO Outlook.

Sybil Alfred, MBA, will serve on the Quality & Safety committee. While earning her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, she began working as a program advisor in the executive education department of FAU College of Business, where she has remained for the entirety of her career. Over the course of nearly 24 years, Alfred was promoted first to associate director and now to her current position of director. She is the first woman of color to serve as a director in the FAU College of Business. Along the way, she also earned a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in healthcare administration from FAU. Her expertise in strategic planning, collaboration, communication, innovation, customer service, and project and relationship management will lend itself productively to her position on the Holy Cross Health Board of Directors.

Ahmed Ameen Waheed, M.D. will serve on the Board’s quality & safety committee. A board-certified nephrologist, Dr. Waheed became the president-elect of the medical staff at Holy Cross Health in December 2024, where he is also Chief of Medicine. Additionally, he’s a partner at National Kidney Partners and affiliate assistant professor at the University of Miami’s Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. Since joining Holy Cross in 2017 as director of the inpatient dialysis center, he’s been a member of the Critical Care Advisory Committee and Physician Administration Transition Advisory Team, as well as served as the secretary and nephrology section chief of the Department of Medicine. Originally from Maldives, Dr. Waheed earned his degree from Sing Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. After launching his medical career in Pakistan, he moved back to the Maldives for a year before emigrating to the United States, first living and working in Chicago for eight years and later settling in South Florida in 2011. He is a member of the American Society of Nephrology, American Medical Association and Maldives Medical Council. In addition to English, Dr. Waheed speaks several languages including Dhivehi, Urdu, Arabic and Spanish.

“I am honored that my peers re-elected me for a second term as Chair of the Board, and I know Karen feels the same way. We look forward to continuing to serve and make strides in creating an inclusive environment for all patients to receive quality, compassionate healthcare,” said Molinet. “We welcome Tamecka, Sybil and Ahmed to the Board. Given their diverse backgrounds, they will bring fresh perspectives to our decision-making process and make impactful contributions. Holy Cross has a bright future, and along with our current and new board members and executive leadership team, we will continue to innovate and serve as the premier healthcare destination in Broward County.”