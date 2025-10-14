Holy Cross Health Foundation’s Women’s Wellness Brunch Raises Funds for New Mammography Units

Advertisement

The Dorothy Mangurian Comprehensive Women’s Center celebrates 15th anniversary and paves the way with advancements in women’s health care and early detection

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL.– In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Dorothy Mangurian Comprehensive Women’s Center at Holy Cross HealthPlex, Holy Cross Health Foundation hosted a Women’s Wellness Brunch on Friday, Oct. 3. The event brought together community leaders, physicians and supporters to raise funds for state-of-the-art mammography units that will expand access to life-saving screenings.

“Holy Cross Health is proud to take a holistic approach to care, where innovation meets compassion and every detail is designed to support healing in body, mind and spirit,” said Laura Denoux, Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Holy Cross Health Foundation. “We look forward to continuing to provide the most transformative enhancements at the Dorothy Mangurian Comprehensive Women’s Center that reflect our commitment to both cutting-edge technology and patient-centered care. This center was founded through the power of philanthropy and continues to thrive today thanks to generous hearts in our community.”

Thanks to the generosity shown during the brunch, funds raised will help purchase new, state-of-the-art mammography units that will enable the center to serve more women, reduce wait times and provide faster access to life-saving screenings. To donate to the cause, go to holycrossdonations.com/women.

Guests enjoyed a dynamic panel discussion featuring expert physicians who shared insights on a wide range of women’s health topics. The conversation included practical guidance on preventive care, such as listening to your body and maintaining regular checkups. Panelists also addressed common health challenges faced by women of all ages and offered lifestyle tips to support long-term wellness. The session was both informative and empowering, leaving attendees with valuable tools to take charge of their health. Speakers included urogynecologist Guillermo “Willy” Davila, MD; OB-GYN Tiffannie Walker, MD; gynecological oncologist Diana English, MD; and family medicine physician Lise Lambert, MD. The comprehensive conversation was moderated by Maggy Perez-Dickens, President of Holy Cross Medical Group.

The Women’s Wellness Brunch was co-chaired by Anele Manfredini, MD and Sheri Whittington. Event sponsors included presenting sponsor The Harry T. Mangurian, Jr. Foundation; platinum sponsor BLU by ThriveWell; silver sponsors MPL Construction and Senior Nannies; and bronze sponsors Arizona College of Nursing and FVI School of Nursing and Technology.

“In the last 15 years, the Women’s Center has transformed lives, uplifted women and made futures brighter,” said Whittington, a philanthropist and longtime supporter of Holy Cross Health. “Back when the center was nothing but a lofty idea, a generous group of 200 women formed ‘The Girlfriends.’ These dedicated and passionate ladies, alongside other community supporters, dreamed big and helped make this phenomenal center come to fruition. With everyone’s continued contributions, we envision a future where every woman has access to the care she deserves.”

During the program, Sheri Whittington, Monica Maroone and the late Doreen Keonig were recognized and celebrated for their support and dedication to the campaign that established the center 15 years ago, a visionary effort rooted in the belief of women uplifting women.

Incredible advancements in early detection and women’s health allow the center to be a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence year after year. Committed to cutting-edge technology and patient-centered care, the center has expanded with imaging capabilities, including the addition of a new CT machine and a second MRI unit with ambient lighting to promote a more calming experience. These transformative enhancements complement the suite of services that also includes two dedicated bone density rooms, five ultrasound rooms, four mammography units, including a state-of-the-art system funded entirely by philanthropy with contrast-enhanced imaging, a stereotactic biopsy room and a full-service X-ray room.

The Women’s Center also offers a full spectrum of care designed for women, including family medicine, OB-GYN, endocrinology, osteoporosis care, gynecologic surgery and pelvic floor rehabilitation. Amenities such as a medical spa, healing garden and a curated art installation create a serene, spa-like environment that support healing.

Located at 1000 NE 56th St. in Oakland Park, the Dorothy Mangurian Comprehensive Women’s Center at Holy Cross HealthPlex is a health care center specifically designed for women, by women. Learn more at holy-cross.com and call 954-229-8660 to schedule an appointment.

ABOUT HOLY CROSS HEALTH

A member of Trinity Health, Fort Lauderdale-based Holy Cross Hospital, dba Holy Cross Health, is a full-service, not-for-profit, Catholic, teaching hospital operating in the spirit of the Sisters of Mercy. Holy Cross has been recognized for six Types of Care in U.S. News and World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospital rankings and was named among the 2024 America’s Best-In-State Hospitals by Newsweek. Holy Cross has been designated as a High Performer by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for LGBTQ+ healthcare access. Through strategic collaborations and a commitment to being a person-centered, transforming, healing presence, the 557-bed hospital offers progressive inpatient, outpatient and community outreach services and clinical research trials to serve as our community’s trusted health partner for life. Holy Cross Health also encompasses Holy Cross HealthPlex outpatient facility, urgent care centers and more than 40 Holy Cross Medical Group physician practices. To learn more about Holy Cross Health, visit holy-cross.com. Connect with Holy Cross Health on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.