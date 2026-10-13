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    Holy Cross Health is Only South Florida Hospital to Earn the American Heart Association’s Commitment to Quality Award

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    Holy Cross Health, Fort Lauderdale heart failure team. (Photo credit: Holy Cross Health)
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    Holy Cross Health achieved high performance in stroke, heart failure and diabetes from AHA’s Get With The Guidelines® program.

    Submitted by Paige Feigenbaum and Joseph Guastaferro

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — For the second consecutive year, Holy Cross Health has received the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Commitment to Quality award for achieving high performance across three or more clinical areas in the Get With The Guidelines® program—Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus, Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll Gold Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.

     

    Holy Cross Health is one of seven hospitals in the entire state of Florida and the only hospital in South Florida to meet the criteria for the coveted Commitment to Quality distinction. The other hospitals are located in Orlando, Clermont, Jacksonville, Pensacola and Saint Cloud. According to the AHA, only 222 hospitals in the nation received this honor in 2026.

    “Holy Cross Health is committed to delivering high-quality care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely, appropriate care for heart attacks and strokes,” said Pierre Monice, MBA, FACHE, President and CEO of Holy Cross Health. “Get With The Guidelines® programs help our teams put proven science into practice every day, supporting better outcomes so more people in Broward County and the surrounding South Florida area can live longer, healthier lives.”

    Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 4 causes of death in the United States, respectively, according to the AHA’s 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Report. Studies show patients can experience better outcomes when care teams consistently follow evidence-based treatment guidelines. Get With The Guidelines® puts the expertise of the AHA and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest science-backed guidelines.

    As a participant in the Get With The Guidelines® programs, Holy Cross Health qualified for the awards by demonstrating a sustained commitment to improving the quality of neurological and cardiovascular care. Underscoring that commitment, Holy Cross Health recently opened the $41 million Holy Cross Health Center & Emergency Care — Deerfield Beach in May. In June, they also broke ground on the $57.3 million Holy Cross Health Center & Emergency Care – Fort Lauderdale at Sunrise with an anticipated opening in August 2027.

    “These awards reflect Holy Cross Health’s commitment to caring for people in their community who need cardiovascular care,” said Karen E. Joynt Maddox, MD, MPH, chair of the AHA Quality Oversight Committee. “By following the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols, Holy Cross Health can help advance our shared vision of better patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for patients, families and health care systems.”

    In addition to providing advanced care during hospitalization, Holy Cross Health offers comprehensive outpatient follow-up services for patients recovering from heart failure and stroke, helping to support long-term health and reduce the risk of future complications.

    The Salah Foundation Heart Failure Clinic is led by Joshua Larned, MD, a fellowship-trained heart failure specialist who is board-certified in advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is joined by Elias Collado, MD, who is board-certified in advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology. Together, they provide specialized, patient-centered care for individuals living with complex heart failure conditions, utilizing the latest evidence-based therapies and treatment strategies.

    The Phil Smith Neuroscience Institute offers a dedicated Stroke Prevention and Follow-Up Clinic led by Martin Lesser, MD, a board-certified vascular neurologist with nearly 50 years of clinical experience. In addition to caring for patients recovering from stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA), Dr. Lesser focuses on identifying and managing stroke risk factors before an event occurs. Through advanced diagnostic imaging, biomarker testing and personalized prevention plans, he helps patients reduce their risk of future strokes and achieve better long-term neurological outcomes.

    Additionally, Holy Cross Health offers in-person support groups for individuals living with heart failure or stroke, as well as their family members and caregivers. Full Heart Living, Holy Cross Health’s Heart Failure Support Group meets on the second Thursday of each month from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Holy Cross Family Health Center at 5601 North Dixie Hwy. in Oakland Park. STRIVE, Holy Cross Health’s Stroke Support Group, meets on the first Wednesday of each month in Education Room 2 at the Holy Cross Healthplex on Dixie Highway in Fort Lauderdale. These support groups provide a welcoming environment for education, encouragement and connection with others navigating similar health journeys. Attendance is free for patients, family members and caregivers.

    ABOUT HOLY CROSS HEALTH

    A member of Trinity Health, Fort Lauderdale-based Holy Cross Hospital, dba Holy Cross Health, is a full-service, not-for-profit, Catholic, teaching hospital operating in the spirit of the Sisters of Mercy for more than 70 years. Holy Cross Health earned High Performing ratings for five Types of Care in U.S. News and World Report’s 2026-2027 Best Hospital rankings; received the American Heart Association’s Commitment to Quality award for achieving high performance across three or more clinical areas in the Get With The Guidelines® program for two years running in 2025 and 2026; received “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality High Performer” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2026 Healthcare Equality Index; and received four out of five stars in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for two consecutive years in 2025 and 2026. Additionally, Holy Cross Wound Healing and Hyperbarics program earned the 2025 Center of Distinction award by Healogics®, Physicians Outpatient Surgery Center at Holy Cross HealthPlex landed a spot on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2025 and Holy Cross Health Foundation is designated as a High Performer from the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy. Holy Cross Health was also named among the 2024 America’s Best-In-State Hospitals by Newsweek and selected as a Forbes America’s Best Employers for Healthcare Professionals in 2025. Through strategic collaborations and a commitment to being a patient-centered, transformative and healing presence, the 557-bed hospital offers progressive inpatient, outpatient and community outreach services and clinical research trials to serve as the community’s trusted health partner for life. Holy Cross Health also includes the new Holy Cross Health Center & Emergency Care — Deerfield Beach, which opened in May 2026; Holy Cross HealthPlex outpatient facility; The Holy Cross Health Family Health Center in Oakland Park; urgent care centers; and more than 40 Holy Cross Medical Group offices, a multi-specialty physician-employed group of 200+ physicians providing services throughout Broward County. Holy Cross Health Center & Emergency Care – Fort Lauderdale at Sunrise is currently under construction and is expected to open in August 2027. To learn more about Holy Cross Health, visit holy-cross.com, and connect with them on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

    About Get With The Guidelines®

    Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 18 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.

     

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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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    Holy Cross Health Receives Emergency Nurses Week Proclamation from City of Deerfield Beach Emergency Nurses Week is October 11 to 17 Caption: Holy Cross Health nurses Lisa Alward, Angi Dionne, Karla Davis and Ian Worley receive an Emergency Nurses Week proclamation from City of Deerfield Beach Mayor Todd Drosky, Vice Mayor Michael Hudak and commissioners Ben Preston, Daniel Shanetzky and Tom Plaut. Photo Credit: Holy Cross Health Submitted by Paige Feigenbaum and Joseph Guastaferro DEERFIELD BEACH, FL– In advance of Emergency Nurses Week, Holy Cross Health received a proclamation from the City of Deerfield Beach at the city’s commission meeting on October 6. Emergency nurses are the first line of defense in the health care system, providing lifesaving care to patients during their most vulnerable moments. This year’s Emergency Nurses Week theme highlights the resilience, expertise and unwavering dedication these professionals bring to local emergency departments every day. “It is an honor for the City of Deerfield Beach commission to invite us to their meeting. This official proclamation means a great deal to our local frontline health care workers by helping raise public awareness of the critical role emergency nurses play in public safety and community health,” said Lisa M. Alward, BSN, RN, TNCC, SANE-A, Unit Base Nursing Council Chair at Holy Cross Freestanding Deerfield Beach Emergency Department. “On behalf of our council and my colleagues, I appreciate the time, leadership and constant support we receive from Mayor Drosky and Vice Mayor Hudak. The commission and Holy Cross Health both provide essential services to our community.” For more than 70 years, Holy Cross Health has been serving Deerfield Beach residents, but never more so than now. In May, the new Holy Cross Health Center & Emergency Care — Deerfield Beach opened to provide care closer to home. Holy Cross Health will fill even more emergency nursing positions when Holy Cross Health Center & Emergency Care – Fort Lauderdale at Sunrise, which is currently under construction, opens in August 2027. This year, Emergency Nurses Week will be celebrated from October 11 to 17 with Emergency Nurses Day on October 14. Emergency nurses care for patients on the worst days of their lives, and Emergency Nurses Week serves as an annual reminder to recognize the dedication, compassion and strength emergency nurses display, even in the most challenging times. Since 1989, the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) has recognized the second Wednesday in October as Emergency Nurses Day to honor emergency nurses for their commitment to patient care. In 2001, ENA expanded the celebration to devote an entire week to celebrating emergency nurses. For more information on emergency nursing or Emergency Nurses Week, please visit the Emergency Nurses Association at www.ena.org. During Emergency Nurses Week and throughout the year, Holy Cross Health encourages patients and their families to show their appreciation for emergency nurses or any health care provider who goes above and beyond the call of duty and touched their lives by making a monetary gift through the Healing Heroes program, which honors exceptional service and advances Holy Cross Health’s mission of compassionate, patient-centered care. Each Healing Hero receives a special pin and a personal note of gratitude. Donors may contribute any monetary amount they feel comfortable giving and direct their funds to an area of the hospital that means the most to them, including cancer, heart and vascular, orthopedics, neurosciences, Institute for Nursing Excellence, medical equipment and technology, or they can customize their donation. Learn more, make a donation and share a story of gratitude at Holy-Cross.com/HealingHeroes. ABOUT HOLY CROSS HEALTH A member of Trinity Health, Fort Lauderdale-based Holy Cross Hospital, dba Holy Cross Health, is a full-service, not-for-profit, Catholic, teaching hospital operating in the spirit of the Sisters of Mercy for more than 70 years. Holy Cross Health earned High Performing ratings for five Types of Care in U.S. News and World Report’s 2026-2027 Best Hospital rankings; received the American Heart Association’s Commitment to Quality award for achieving high performance across three or more clinical areas in the Get With The Guidelines® program for two years running in 2025 and 2026; received “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality High Performer” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2026 Healthcare Equality Index; and received four out of five stars in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for two consecutive years in 2025 and 2026. Additionally, Holy Cross Wound Healing and Hyperbarics program earned the 2025 Center of Distinction award by Healogics®, Physicians Outpatient Surgery Center at Holy Cross HealthPlex landed a spot on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2025 and Holy Cross Health Foundation is designated as a High Performer from the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy. Holy Cross Health was also named among the 2024 America’s Best-In-State Hospitals by Newsweek and selected as a Forbes America’s Best Employers for Healthcare Professionals in 2025 and 2026. Through strategic collaborations and a commitment to being a patient-centered, transformative and healing presence, the 557-bed hospital offers progressive inpatient, outpatient and community outreach services and clinical research trials to serve as the community’s trusted health partner for life. Holy Cross Health also includes the new Holy Cross Health Center & Emergency Care — Deerfield Beach, which opened in May 2026; Holy Cross HealthPlex outpatient facility; The Holy Cross Health Family Health Center in Oakland Park; urgent care centers; and more than 40 Holy Cross Medical Group offices, a multi-specialty physician-employed group of 200+ physicians providing services throughout Broward County. Holy Cross Health Center & Emergency Care – Fort Lauderdale at Sunrise is currently under construction and is expected to open in August 2027. To learn more about Holy Cross Health, visit holy-cross.com, and connect with them on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.