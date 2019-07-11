Holy Cross Hospital offers Free Immunizations for Eligible Student at Back- to-School Events  Across  Broward County Through August 10

The non-profit hospital is also offering $20 school and sports physicals at its urgent care centers in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– Non-profit Holy Cross Hospital is assisting parents and caregivers in preparing students for the new school year by offering free immunizations for eligible students at back-to-school events across Broward County from July 13 through August 10.

Children who are uninsured or enrolled in Florida KidCare or Medicaid are eligible. A current immunization record and the presence of a parent or legal guardian are required at the time of immunization.

“While children who are enrolled in Florida KidCare and Medicaid are entitled to receive free check-ups and immunizations at their health-care provider’s office, we have found that busy parents and caregivers don’t always have the time to fit these visits into the few short weeks of a summer break,” said Holy Cross Vice President of Community Health and Well-Being Kim Saiswick. “That is why we are committed to bringing these wellness events out into the community where children can easily receive the immunizations, they need to help keep them healthy all year round.”

The back-to-school immun-ization events will be held on:

Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Atlantic Technical College’s Arthur Ashe Jr. Campus; 1701 N.W. 23rd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Phone: (754) 322-2800.

Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holy Cross Faith Community Nurse Program at New Life Brazilian Christian Church; 410 N.E. 32nd Court in Pompano Beach. Phone: (954) 588-6135.

Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in partnership with the Children’s Services Council, at Dillard High School; 2501 N.W. 11th Street in Fort Lauderdale. Phone: (954) 377-1000.

Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holy Cross Faith Community Nurse Program at New Season Worship Center; 4660 N. University Drive in Lauderhill. Phone: (954) 533-8187.

Saturday, August 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 pm. at First Baptist Church; 301 E. Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Phone: (954) 854-4240.

Saturday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in partnership with the Children’s Services Council, at Ely High School; 1201 N.W. 6th Avenue in Pompano Beach. Phone: (954) 377-1000.

Saturday, August 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in partnership with the City of Lauderdale Lakes, at Vincent Torres Memorial Park; 4331 N.W. 36th Street in Lauderdale Lakes. Phone: (954) 535-2789.

Saturday, August 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in partnership with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at Apollo Park; 900 N.E. 18th Avenue in Pompano Beach. Phone: (954) 786-4201.

Saturday, August 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in partnership with Mount Bethel Church, at Joseph C. Carter Park; 1450 W. Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Phone: (954) 768-0920.

$20 Back-to-School and Sports Physicals

Additionally, Holy Cross is offering $20 back-to-school and sports physicals at its urgent care centers in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs. Appointments aren’t necessary. The $20 physicals are offered throughout the year.

Located at 1115 S. Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale and 3481 N. University Drive in Coral Springs, both urgent care centers are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit UrgentCare.Holy-Cross.com .

