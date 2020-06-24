Hotdogs, Hamburgers, and Healing: Understanding both sides to Law Enforcement

By Alexander Speid, Westside Gazette

In the year 2020, the world has gone through turbulent times of pandemics and uncertainty. However, no problem is as important to tackle as police brutality in urban areas. There is so much miscommunication that circulates the media, that it is hard to determine what is a concrete statement to follow. However, it is in this small gathering at a house in Sistrunk area of Fort Lauderdale, where an important discussion took place between the people and the police department with a Hotdog, and Hamburger cookout.

Upon arrival, I was met with people and police officers alike. Given what the media has portrayed of most people wearing the badge nowadays, it was difficult to feel at ease in their presence. However, as the event proceeded on, my opinions and strong thoughts had begun to waver.

The cookout began with a small introduction by Ms. Sharron Hughes, who helped set up the get together. She spoke about the youth, and how they have become fearful of authorities. I as looked around, I could see the number of kids below the ages of eighteen displayed some manner of reserve around the officers, but given what has been seen across the medium, it was to be expected. However, Ms. Sharron believed it would be in their best interest to have a sit-down conversation about some of their grievances.

“We all have a story to tell, and we all mingle together.” She said. “We have to know our past, in order to go forward into our future.”

The next to speak was Pamela Beasley-Pitman, a historian of the Sistrunk District, explaining the history of the neighborhood. I had known the history of what Sistrunk was named after—Doc Sistrunk, who birthed over 500 babies out of the community, including many other African American doctors, but could not help but to be surprised once we were informed of just how many first African American teachers, lawyers, and doctors the neighborhood had produced. Pamela’s goal is to re-introduce the community to its own history, but also wanted the importance of knowledge for the young minority when dealing with police officers.

The host of the event was Jerimiah Carter, a resident of the 33311 area and a proud graduate of Broward College, Board Anderson, and FAMU. He currently works at the Florida Department of Highway safety since last year. He also does government relations and crisis work to support people to reach their potential.

Jerimiah introduces the main speakers of the event.

The first was Renee Peterson, a captain of the Broward sheriff’s office, and part of the neighborhood support team. Born in Jackson Memorial in Miami, she moved to Broward back in 2002 to take the job as a support. She started in the detention system, and decided to move herself towards the support system to investigate gangs, narcotics, and of the like, but she also educates at Broward College to police cadets against terrorism.

The next speaker was Dr. Gregory Salters and a major with Fort Lauderdale Police Department, but preferred to still be looked at as a black man in the community, rather than just an officer. Dr. Gregory graduated from Florida Inu. University, before he went into business; banking in Finance for Fort Lauderdale with his own interest and financial planning company. A fraternity brother convinced him to consider joining law enforcement, because Gregory wanted to make a difference in the community. He worked in road patrol, taught D.A.R.E at elementary schools like Walker, Thurgood, and Dillard along with others. He’s worked every area of police, and is currently in operations support division.

Another person that was introduced was Kevin Greenville, major with Broward Sheriff’s office and oversee the community service unit. Graduated from Bethune-Cookmen University, Mr. Greenville’s route to BSO was through his first college intern. He’s gone into his 29th year and is to retire in three years.

Once introductions were done, we started with the first question from an anonymous entry:

How could I not be afraid of the police?

Renee starts off with a story of how she was pulled over by police, and felt she needed to behave in the presence of the officer, despite she, herself, being an officer. She stresses that it’s best to be educated of your own rights, but also be knowledgeable of the procedures needed to be done when stopped.

“I think when you interact with those folks whom you don’t understand or you don’t know, it humanizes them. And if it’s a positive interaction, it’ll make your next interaction less fearful, which is why coming together like this is important.”

Dr. Gregory gave his two-cents on the other side of the coin, and how even cops don’t always know what the person being stopped has in the car, and what they’re capable of. Naturally both parties want to go home safe, but if one party doesn’t comply, it creates strife. It is always important for both sides to be professional and understand how to approach each other.

He also stresses dialogue between people and officers. On one side, we may see how bad cops are, but on their side, all they see is cops doing good. Social media can blur the issue, and it is better to have a conversation to discuss what’s happening. It is a benefit to know someone in the department, so that if you get pulled over, you can introduce your knowledge of higher ups to bring down the tension.

At this time, the Chief of Police, Rick Maglione, arrived to speak on the importance of trust in the police department. He addressed the process of firing a police officer for doing something wrong, and how the process is different from other states in the country. There are no immediate actions until all is figured out.

“I can speak for my entire department; we are all against any form of abuse of power, police brutality, and we all agreed that George Floyd would be alive right now if there wasn’t a police officer sitting on his neck.”

He also spoke a bit on the protest on the 31st of May in Downtown, Fort Lauderdale. He believed that there was good in the protest to get the message out there on the injustices the people faced, however he is for the idea that the one officer who started the chaos was in the wrong and the conversation has begun to circulate within the department to do better.

“Our whole mission is to build relationships. We’re here to make you safe, and strengthen our relationships.”

The second question: Why does it seem like police officers have no accountability?

Dr. Gregory goes into how accountability isn’t well-shared throughout the internal agency. It is important to let your department know the problems with the community you live in. There is accountability that’s needed to be shared between the community and the police department. But Gregory also speaks on the bad cops that slip through the cracks.

“Bad cops know the good cops. They know who they can do things around. So, if you’re a cop who is not really upholding the badge and the shield, you’re not going to do something around the officers that are, because you know they will not tolerate that. So, you’re gonna do your stuff to the side where maybe only the community will see you, and you’re hoping that the community won’t tell anybody.”

Dr. Gregory also instructs questions and positive/negative quotes should go to the City Managers, who send it to the designated person of interest. He encourages people to go to internal affairs for cop complaints, and how communications can remedy the lack of accountability.

Renee also weighs in on accountability from a story of her time as rookie, where two fourteen-year-olds were about to be arrested for taking bread in the crates behind Publix. Disagreeing with the situation and preferring to see past their age and think of their future, she said something to her sergeant, and the boys were let go. She talks about the way cops, not just Black but White and Hispanics, would go above and beyond for people of the African American community. She also talked about holding accountability for the public to be a voice for their own community. To make sure they vote and hold their representatives accountable for them.

But one of the biggest key notes she spoke on regarded the George Floyd case.

She said that had one of the trainee officers decided to shove his sergeant off of Floyd, not only would it have possibly made big news, but the consequences towards that trainee that did it would’ve been severe for disobeying a higher up in the name of moral grounds. And all because no one in the community stood up for them. Again, accountability is key.

“People say ‘where are the good cops’ and there have been many cases where they have been fired doing the right thing, and no one stood up for them.”

A youth by the name of Johnathan Lewis, a freshman who is majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in finance out of a college in Alabama, presented his own question. He asked; should an officer expect an award for doing their job, or should they do good for the sake of the community?

Dr. Gregory clarifies that the department and law enforcement do their jobs with no expectations of any reward from it, but a ‘thank you’ would be appreciated. There is good being done, but they don’t put it out onto social media every time they do so. It is all for the sake of passing knowledge between the community and the department of police, and how important dialogue is to better both sides.

Chief Maglione adds on to the discussion on how his department and other agencies are now calling out the officers who don’t uphold the law, and that they are required to intervene if they see another officer doing something improper.

“Now that we’ve committed it to writing, it sends a message.”

Another guest speaker was none other than S.G. Wesley, “Chico The Virgo” of HOT105FM. He wanted to let anyone know his appreciation for the event. He spoke with the youth that they have the potential to be whatever they wanted to be, regardless of the current climate of violence and protests. That as long as you’re from the 33311, you can be whatever you want to be.

And finally, the discussion ended with the home owner of the event, Ms. Esther Baylor, the 53-year resident of North Rivervine, Florida. She was also the First African American teacher in South Broward High School and helped integrate Boyd Anderson High School. She recalled days of desegregation and how strong it is to have a voice to speak out against injustice. However, she also stresses how powerful communication is between officers and the community.

Upon leaving the cookout, hotdogs in hand, I came to the realization of just how things can be construed in the media towards what we think we know. Of course, I still have my own opinions on the situations taking place across the country in regards to police brutality, but it is insightful to be informed of different perspectives.