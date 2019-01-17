How can a child choose a healthy snack if none are available? #KEEPAHAPPYHOME

Affordability and convenience has led us to fill our children up with junk food; barely getting the nutrients their little bodies need to perform well and packed with sugar that allows disease to thrive. We must rethink what’s put in our kitchens, grocery carts or why some of communities suffer in food deserts (nothing nutritious nearby). Remember: little changes add up.

