How to choose to serve

“The Holy Spirit led Jesus into the desert, so that the devil could test him”. Mathew— 4:1CEV

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr

The choices you make today will forever affect you tomorrow. We are always standing at the crossroads of life wondering which way to go. Each waking moment we are presented with the sober accountability for our choices. Our achievement or failure is because of the depth of astuteness we apply to our choice making.

What is success then and what do we align our focus on to direct us to greatness, if we see success as being great?

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “Anybody can be great because everybody can serve.” Now then, the question of serving arises. The attitude of serving and the classification of a servant have lately been transformed to something demeaning.

This may be true if your mindset is one of selfishness and void of concern for others. It is so true that “Man does not live by bread alone” and “No one person is truly an island.” To thoroughly understand the ambiance of a servant, you would have to appreciate doing without.

Serving is a choice made through divine intervention. Lord knows to be able to engage in serving mankind you got to be connected to His higher power. Daniel was able to connect to His power when he was thrown into the lions’ den. Shadrach, Meshach and A Bad Negro (Abednego) were covered by His power when they were thrown into the burning furnace. Neither of the aforementioned was done harm while in the jaws of disaster; this was due to the power of the choice they made of who to serve.

Does serving mean you will have an easier life? No, it doesn’t. It does, however, give you a peaceful rest when it comes and it brings you to a closer more personal relationship with the Creator. You see, true victory in life means exalting God and serving others. Therefore, if our selections are within the spirit of God, then we thrive; if they are not inline to His will, we do not make the grade.

How do we choose to serve? By having the guts and strength to say NO at the time our selfish desires raise their heads. Being able to recognize when to say NO will carry you over the bridge of temptation to give into the personal made up need to serve. In crossing over that bridge, you will need to be in constant communication with the Higher Power. No, you can’t do it alone. It just won’t happen.

Time is relevant! We can’t forget that the greatest servant of all was a humble carpenter from Nazareth who exemplified what it means to serve and not expecting anything in return, but was guaranteed to have peace beyond all understanding.

In the ultimate examination there are but two choices: God’s way or the wrong way. Which will you choose?