Hundreds of Miramar Children Receive Gifts for the Holiday Thanks to Generous Donations from Miramar Park of Commerce

Miramar Police Department’s Operation Blue Squad delivered donated gifts collected during the 7th Annual Sunbeam Polar Express toy drive

 Submitted by Samantha Van Nuys

     MIRAMAR, Fla. — The Sunbeam Polar Express made its 7th annual drive through Miramar just before the holidays, delivering toys, games, bikes, books and more to the Miramar Police Department. Gifts were donated by Miramar Park of Commerce tenants and vendors and were given to underserved children in Miramar as well as children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital by Operation Blue Squad.

“There are so many families who struggle with the added expenses of the holiday season,” said Sunbeam Properties & Development Vice President of Acquisitions, Leasing and Marketing Ryan Goggins. “We are grateful to our amazing tenants who always donate with a generous holiday spirit, making sure that local kids experience the magic and joy of the season.”

During the Sunbeam Polar Express, Sunbeam Properties & Development employees and Miramar Park of Commerce tenants joined in the procession of vehicles decorated in a holiday tropical theme, wearing classic floral tourist shirts and grass hula skirts, while handing out traditional Hawaiian leis to onlookers.

“Each year the Miramar Park of Commerce gathers together to help the greater Miramar community and continue our annual tradition of giving,” added Goggins. “Our close-knit family atmosphere is what makes the Sunbeam Polar Express event such a success and our office park unique.”

 

In appreciation of all those tenants who dropped off donated toys, Sunbeam Properties & Development treated participants to a festive holiday barbecue complete with food, beverage and holiday tunes.

Sunbeam Properties & Development also partners with the Miramar Police Athletic League for Hangin’ with 5-0, a free, six-week summer camp and life-changing program for at-risk youth in Miramar. The camp, which helps bridge the gap between police officers and local youth, serves more than 80 students ages nine to 14 each summer.

